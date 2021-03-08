Michael K. Williams, Uzo Aduba, Zendaya And More Win At Critic’s Choice

Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABA

As the world prepares for its year anniversary working from home due to the global pandemic, Hollywood’s celebrating the screen gems that helped stay a little bit saner in 2020. The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards honor the best and brightest in film and television as well as the SeeHer award, a special acknowledgment to a female actress for a groundbreaking role.

Hosted by Taye Diggs, the Critics Choice follows other notable award programs with blending a virtual and in-person event. However, unlike the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, who hosts the Golden Globes, the Critics Choice has a more inclusive voting body and the night’s early winners are indicative of their diversity.

Congratulations were already extended to Judas and the Black Messiah‘s Daniel Kaluuya for winning best supporting actor; Lovecraft Country‘s Michael K. Williams secures best supporting actor in a drama series and Mrs. America’s Uzo Aduba takes home an award for best supporting actress in a movie made for television or limited series.

See below for more winners exuding Black joy at the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.