Meet The Honorees Of The 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema And Television

Congratulations are in order for some of your favorite actors and directors! The Critics Choice Association has just announced its full list of honorees for the 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.

This year’s honorees include big names such as Will Smith, Ava Duvernay, and the full cast of Netflix’s hit western The Harder they Fall among others.

Duvernay will receive the first-ever Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award, lovingly named after the legendary actor, filmmaker, playwright, and author who passed away just this past September.

“We are truly honored to name our prestigious Trailblazer Award after Melvin Van Peebles,” said Shawn Edwards, CCA Board Member and Executive Producer of the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in a statement.

“Van Peebles inspired a generation of filmmakers. He was a true maverick and a visionary cinematic genius,” he continued. “We’re thrilled that Melvin’s son, Mario will be presenting the award to Ava DuVernay, as the first recipient of the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award.”

The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television taking place on Monday, December 6 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Take a look at the full list of honorees and the recognitions they will be receiving at the ceremony below: