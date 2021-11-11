Meet The Honorees Of The 4th Annual Celebration Of Black Cinema And Television

Congratulations are in order for some of your favorite actors and directors! The Critics Choice Association has just announced its full list of honorees for the 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television.
This year’s honorees include big names such as Will Smith, Ava Duvernay, and the full cast of Netflix’s hit western The Harder they Fall among others.
Duvernay will receive the first-ever Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award, lovingly named after the legendary actor, filmmaker, playwright, and author who passed away just this past September.
“We are truly honored to name our prestigious Trailblazer Award after Melvin Van Peebles,” said Shawn Edwards, CCA Board Member and Executive Producer of the Celebration of Black Cinema & Television in a statement.
“Van Peebles inspired a generation of filmmakers. He was a true maverick and a visionary cinematic genius,” he continued. “We’re thrilled that Melvin’s son, Mario will be presenting the award to Ava DuVernay, as the first recipient of the Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award.”
The Celebration of Black Cinema & Television taking place on Monday, December 6 at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Take a look at the full list of honorees and the recognitions they will be receiving at the ceremony below:
01
Halle Berry – Career Achievement Award
Veteran actress and now budding director Halle Berry will receive special recognition for her three decades of contribution to film and culture with the Career Achievement Award.
02
Will Smith – Actor Award for Film
2-time Academy Award winner Will Smith will receive the Actor Award for Film honor for his role as Richard Williams in the upcoming sports biopic, King Richard.
03
Ava Duvernay – Melvin Van Peebles Trailblazer Award
Duvernay claims this honor in recognition of her groundbreaking strides in storytelling, such as 13th, and When They See Us, including current projects such as the Caste, Colin in Black and White, and Wings of Fire, each for Netflix, Home Sweet Home for NBC, Queen Sugar and Cherish the Day for OWN, and DMZ and One Perfect Shot for HBO Max.
04
Antoine Fuqua – Director Award for Film
With his most recent film The Guilty a smash hit on Netflix, and action suspense classics like Training Day, Shooter, The Equalizer and Olympus has Fallen under his belt, it’s no wonder that Fuqua is taking home the recognition of Director Award for Film.
05
Regina King – Ensemble Award
Though she’s a powerhouse all her own, with countless credits in cultural classics such as Friday and Poetic Justice, this Academy Award-winning actress and groundbreaking director joins her The Harder They Fall castmates in accepting the Ensemble Award for her role as ‘Treacherous’ Trudy Smith.
06
Jonathan Majors – Ensemble Award
THough Majors joins his castmates in accepting this honor for his portrayal of cowboy gangster Nat Love in Netflix’s smash hit The Harder They Fall, he has made huge strides in acting in recent years with critically acclaimed roles in films like The Last Black Man in San Fransisco, and Da 5 Bloods, and television shows like Lovecraft Country and Marvel’s Loki.
07
Jennifer Hudson – Actress Award for Film
After becoming an Academy Award-winner in her first-ever film role as Effie White in Dreamgirls, it’s no surprise that Jennifer Hudson will once again be getting honored for her acting prowess – this time as Aretha Franklin in her 2021 biopic, RESPECT.
08
Delroy Lindo – Ensemble Award
Another actor with numerous enormous achievements in acting under his belt, NAACP Image Award-winning actor Lindo joins his The Harder They Fall castmates in accepting the Ensemble Award for his portrayal of Bass Reeves, the true inspiration for The Lone Ranger.
09
Zazie Beetz – Ensemble Award
Zazie Beetz joins her The Harder They Fall castmates in accepting the Ensemble Award for her portrayal of Stagecoach Mary in the Netflix hit. Beetz has heightened her profile in the industry over the last few years from her roles in Deadpool 2, Joker, and FX’s surrealist hip-hop comedy Atlanta.
10
Barry Jenkins – Director Award for Television
Having already carried home an Academy Award for his groundbreaking film Moonlight and nominations for If Beale Street Could Talk (Regina King snagged a win for her role in the film), the director’s turn to television now gains him the honor of Director Award for Television for The Underground Railroad on Amazon Prime.
11
Natasha Rothwell – Special Honoree Award
Comedy writer, producer, and actress Natasha Rothwell may be best known for her role as the zany Kelly on HBO’s Insecure, but she’ll be carrying home this special honor for her portrayal of Belinda Lindsey on HBO’s hit limited series The White Lotus.
12
Kenan Thompson – Special Honoree Award
A comedy veteran since his childhood years, Keenan Thompson will receive a special honor for his consistent comedic work on both Saturday Night Live (he is currently the longest-running cast member in history at 18 seasons and counting) and his own NBC sitcom, Kenan.
13
Omar Sy – Actor Award for Television
The French actor will receive the Actor Award for Television for his impressive work on Netflix’s hit heist show Lupin. He also notably appeared in the critically acclaimed film The Intouchables, which served as inspiration for the Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston reimagining entitled The Upside.
14
Robin Thede – Showrunner Award
Comedian, host, and producer Robin Thede has been bringing the self-aware laughs and Black girl magic to sketch comedy with HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. She’ll be taking home the Showrunner Award for her outstanding work platforming Black female comedians and actresses with humor that is strictly for us.
15
LaKeith Stanfield – Ensemble Award
LaKeith Stanfield has already garnered an Academy Award nomination for his role in Judas & the Black Messiah and become a cultural icon (and online meme) for his roles in films like Get Out and Sorry to Bother You. He’ll share the Ensemble Award with his The Harder They Fall castmates for his portrayal of Cherokee Bill.
16
Patina Miller – Special Honoree Award
The Tony Award-winning former Broadway star will receive this honor for her turn as the streetwise and tough-loving Raq on Starz’ Power Book III: Raising Kanan. She portrays the mother of Kanan Stark on the third installment in the “Power” universe that chronicles the show villain’s early years.
17
Anthony Anderson – Producer Award for Television
Comedian, actor, and producer Anthony Anderson will receive this honor for his production work on ABC’s hit sitcom Black-ish, as it enters its 8th and final season.
18
Ruth Negga – Special Honoree Award
Negga will take home the honor for her recent role in the critically acclaimed Netflix film Passing, the story of a Black woman (Tessa Thompson) who finds her world upended when her life becomes intertwined with a former childhood friend (Negga) who is passing as white. The film, premiering on Netflix today, received rave reviews and critical acclaim at film festivals throughout 2020 and 2021.
19
Deon Cole – Ensemble Award
Comedian and actor Deon Cole provided the subtle yet effective comic relief in Neflix’s The Harder They Fall as Wiley Escoe, and will accept the Ensemble Award alongside his castmates.
20
Danielle Brooks – Actress Award for Television
Perhaps best known for her role as Tasha “Taystee” Jefferson on Netflix’s acclaimed series Orange is the New Black, Brooks will accept this honor for her role in the Lifetime movie Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia based on one of the most revered gospel singers in history, Mahalia Jackson.
21
R. J. Cyler – Ensemble Award
R.J. Cyler made buzz in the acting world with his breakout role in Me & Earl and the Dying Girl in 2015, and now accepts the Ensemble Award alongside his The Harder They Fall castmates for his role as Jim Beckworth.
22
Danielle Deadwyler – Ensemble Award
Perhaps best known for her role as LaQuita “Quita” Maxwell on Tyler Perry’s primetime soap opera The Haves and the Have Nots, Danielle Deadwyler will accept the Ensemble Award alongside her The Harder They Fall castmates for her portrayal of Cuffie, modeled after real-life figure Cathay Williams.
23
Edi Gathegi – Ensemble Award
Edi Gathegi is perhaps most recognized for his role as the locked and shirtless vampire Laurent in the Twilight saga, but has gotten a chance to truly shine in the daylight through his portrayal as Bill Pickett in The Harder They Fall.
24
Toheeb Jimoh – Breakthrough Award
Toheeb Jimoh is making waves on the surprise hit feelgood Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso, standing out as a fan-favorite character with heart and charm Sam Obisanya. For his ability to quickly win over audience hearts and become a new bubbling star in just two seasons, he’s taking home the Breakthrough Award.