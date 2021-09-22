The Life And Legacy Of Melvin Van Peeples In Photos
On September 21, Melvin Van Peeples, regarded as the “Godfather of Black Cinema” passed away at his home in Manhattan at the age of 89.

The father of actor and director Mario Van Peeples had a career in the arts that spanned more than 60 years. The playwright, actor, filmmaker, novelist and composer made his first short film, Pickup Men for Herrick, in 1957; his latest work was an acting role in 2018’s Armed. Between those years, Van Peeples, who became known for the 1971 Blaxploitation film, Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song, which he wrote, co-produced, scored, edited, directed, and starred in, was the talent in and behind the scenes of a number of notable projects across screens and stages.

A statement released by his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films announcing Van Peeples’ death read:

“In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual empathy, Melvin Van Peebles made an indelible mark on the international cultural landscape through his films, novels, plays and music,” the statement read. “His work continues to be essential and is being celebrated at the New York Film Festival this weekend with a 50th anniversary screening of his landmark film Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song; a Criterion Collection box set, Melvin Van Peebles: Essential Films, next week; and a revival of his play Ain’t Supposed to Die a Natural Death, slated for a return to Broadway next year.”

As we mark the death of this pioneer in film, we take a look back and his life and legacy in photos.

01
1970: The actor and director with his crew on the set of ‘Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song’
02
1970: Van Peeples with Godfrey Cambridge in ‘Watermelon Man’
03
1971: The first New York Showing of ‘Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song’
04
1988: The cast of the NBC crime drama ‘Sonny Spoon’
05
1990: On the set of ‘New Jack City’
06
1995: A father and son portrait session in NYC
07
1996: With Gordon Parks at the Sportsball Arthur Ashe Foundation Benefit
08
2000: The 53rd Cannes Film Festival
09
2001: With son Mario Van Peeples at the screening party for ‘Ali’
10
2003: Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of ‘Hebrew Hammer’
11
2003: The Toronto International Film Festival with the cast of ‘How To Get The Man’s Foot Outta Your Asss’
12
2005: Sundance Film Festival Portraits
13
2006: With Robert DeNiro at the Founder’s Party At The 5th Annual Tribeca Film Festival
14
2007: With Harry Belafonte at the ‘Angels in the Dust’ New York City Premiere
15
2008: Van Peeples presents with Regina King at the 3rd Annual Black Girls Rock! Awards
16
2008: The Tribeca Film Festival Portrait Studio
17
2008: With Lynn Whitfield at the Deborah Gregory Book Release Party
18
2009: The signing of his book ‘Confessions of an Ex-Doofus Itchyfooted Mutha’
19
2004: A Screening of Baadasssss!’ hosted by Damon Dash
20
2017: With Dick Gregory at Spike Lee’s 20 Anniversary Celebration Benefit
21
2017: The 21st Annual Urbanworld Film Festival
22
2018: The TCM Classic Film Festival with his son and grandson