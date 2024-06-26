Here’s What To Expect At The Essence Festival Beautycon Stage 2024

Next week, the 30th ESSENCE Festival of Culture will take over New Orleans with Janet Jackson’s headlining performance, GU kickback featuring JT, and more. But first, can’t miss panels at BeautyCon will have you on the tip of your seat. This will include everything from important chats A-Beauty and hair, to conversations with Serena Williams about her new brand, WYN.

Below, take a look at what to expect at the panel discussions.

Friday 7/5

The State Of Beauty: The Power Of A-Beauty

This panel will focus on how A-beauty (aka African Beauty) is slowly gaining more and more traction. Moderated by Tariro Makoni, industry leaders like Sabrina Elba of S’Able Labs, Delanique Milwood of retailer Skintellect, and Hanahana Beauty’s Abena Boamah-Acheampong share why going back to our roots is the best thing for our skin.

Hair Tok: Ask a Curl Expert x Social Arthouse

NaturallyCurly‘s Ask a Curl Expert franchise joins leading stylists in the industry to discuss the latest trends, products, and hair care tips for all textures. NAHA-winning hairstylist Michelle O’Connor and Celebrity hairstylist Tippi Shorter will show off their texture expertise with a range of tips, guidance, and advice for protective styling. This conversation will focus on short and long-term protective styles, scalp care, and using key products like edge control, oil, gel, and custard.

Passion To Profit

Camille Rose is one of the world’s largest Black-owned and female-led hair care brands on the market. However, founder Janell Stephens didn’t imagine the concoctions she mixed up in her kitchen would become a global, life-altering success. Join Janell as she takes the Beautycon stage to share her entrepreneurial journey, how she kept her personal and brand integrity intact as she scaled over the years, what the future of Camille Rose looks like, and more.

Saturday 7/6

Beauty Looks Like Me

From the texture of our hair to the bridge of our nose and color of our skin, texturism, featurism and colorism tells us beauty does not look like us. In this panel, an important conversation is had about reshaping traditional beauty standards to build a more inclusive industry, the impact of being told we’re not beautiful, and the art of being unafraid to define beauty on your own terms.

Beauty Interrupted

Beauty and fashion go hand in hand––and Black women are allowed to experiment. Some of today’s top entertainers, from JT to Simi Moonlight, will join us in discussing the importance of owning your personal style, how style influences beauty, and more, moderated by ESSENCE’s VP of content, Nandi Howard.

Passion To Profit: Serena Williams

Not only is she a tennis superstar, Serena Williams has long been a beauty trendsetter as well. Join Serena at the Beautycon stage as she discusses her new brand WYN Beauty, where her passion for beauty began, what it took to turn her dreams into a profitable business, and why the movement-centered beauty brand is so important right now, moderated by Cari Champion.

Sunday 7/7

In The Lab

Amid the viral Youthphoria scandal and conversations around “clean” beauty, the question of how our favorite beauty products are made remains unanswered. This conversation with Sister Scientist and Javon Ford will take us behind the production of beauty products before they hit the shelves. Where are these chemicals sourced? Why are certain formulas trending? We’ll find out In The Lab, moderated by ESSENCE’s senior beauty editor, Akili King.

Beauty After Motherhood

This panel will feature new mothers within the beauty space, Aimee Simeon and Chanen Johnson, who share how their routines have changed after having a child. Moderated by ESSENCE’s senior lifestyle editor, Victoria Uwumarogie, the conversation is a safe space to discuss motherhood and what beauty and recovery looks like after bearing life.