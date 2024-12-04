Judge Rules Trial of White Homeowner Accused of Shooting Black Teen Who Rang Wrong Doorbell Will Proceed

The case against Andrew Lester, the 86-year-old white man accused of shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl after the teen rang the wrong doorbell in Kansas City, Missouri, is moving forward, a judge confirmed on Tuesday.

Clay County Circuit Court Judge David P. Chamberlain approved a mental evaluation for Lester in September, and the completed report was entered into the record earlier this month; however, it remains sealed from public view, according to NBC News. For now, the trial is still set to begin on February 18, with an additional week reserved starting February 24 if needed, according to court records.

Ralph Yarl’s family expressed relief that the case is staying on track. “The family of Ralph Yarl is grateful that the trial against Andrew Lester is moving forward,” Cleo Nagbe, Ralph’s mother, said in a statement to NBC affiliate KSHB. “This case represents more than just accountability — it’s a step toward justice for the trauma Ralph and our family have endured simply because he rang the doorbell at the wrong home.”

A pretrial hearing scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed to January 25 at the request of Lester’s defense. His attorney hasn’t commented publicly on the case.

Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic, has pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Prosecutors allege that on April 13, 2023, he shot Yarl—then 16 years old—after the teenager mistakenly went to Lester’s home, confusing Northeast 115th Street with Northeast 115th Terrace while trying to pick up his younger brothers.

Yarl survived the shooting but bears lasting scars: one from a bullet that grazed his head and another from a round that struck his arm. After being shot, he sought help from neighbors before being hospitalized.

Lester told police he fired his weapon because he was scared, and he turned himself in days later after being charged. The shooting sparked widespread outrage and protests over how the justice system treated Lester compared to defendants of color.

Lester’s defense has raised concerns about the publicity surrounding the case, arguing it could make it difficult to find an impartial jury. They’ve also suggested Lester’s actions may have been reasonable under the circumstances. Comments from celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Halle Berry, Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian, and Viola Davis were cited in court documents as evidence of the extensive media coverage.

For his part, Ralph Yarl continues to deal with the emotional toll of the incident. “There’s always a part of me that says that person could potentially be dangerous,” he said in an interview earlier this year.

His mother remains resolute in her pursuit of justice. “We remain committed to seeking fairness and ensuring that no other family has to face such pain due to the color of their skin,” Nagbe said.

If convicted, Lester could face life in prison for the assault charge and an additional three to 15 years for the armed criminal action charge.