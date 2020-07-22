Trump Warns That COVID May ‘Unfortunately Get Worse Before It Gets Better’

JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has certainly made a 180-degree turn when it comes to the seriousness of the coronavirus and the importance of wearing face masks in the past couple of days, most recently on Tuesday, when at a press conference he encouraged Americans to wear their masks.

“Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact,” Trump said, according to CBS News, later claiming that he will gladly use them, despite his earlier resistance to them.

Trump recently tweeted out a picture of himself wearing a mask, claiming that “there is no one more patriotic.”

He also encouraged young Americans to “be smart,” and avoid crowded areas, such as bars.

Trump was speaking about the coronavirus crisis, which is still ravaging the country, particularly in California, which recently took over from New York for the most reported cases.

“Some areas of country doing very well, others doing less well. It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better. I don’t like saying that, but that’s the way it is,” he said, acknowledging the severity of the situation.

However, he went on to provide a generally positive outlook, noting that scientists have “learned so much” about the virus, and claiming that vaccines will be coming “a lot sooner than anyone thought possible.”