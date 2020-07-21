Trump Tweets ‘Patriotic’ Picture Of Himself Wearing Mask, Months Into The Pandemic

Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Almost three months since the CDC first recommended wearing face masks in public, Donald Trump has finally caught on to the message, at least once, and is so proud of himself that he tweeted out a photo claiming his act “patriotic.”

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” Trump tweeted with the photo of him wearing his mask.

“There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!” he added.

According to CNN, the image appears to be from Trump’s visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month, which was the first and only time he was witnessed wearing a mask in public, even as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged the country.

It is also a shift from his adamant refusal to wear a mask and showing some disdain for others who chose to wear them.

Back in May, he seemed to question why Joe Biden would opt to wear a mask while out on Memorial Day, given the “perfect weather.”

That same month Trump also called a reporter “politically correct” for declining to remove his mask when Trump asked.

“Can you take [your mask] off. I cannot hear you,” Trump told the reporter.

“I’ll just speak louder, sir,” the reporter replied.

“Okay, you want to be politically correct. Go ahead,” Trump replied.