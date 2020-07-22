ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

California on Tuesday surpassed New York for the most recorded cases of COVID-19, hitting yet another grim milestone, CNN reports.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, California currently has 409,382 confirmed cases as of Wednesday at 10:24 a.m., while New York, once the epicenter of the virus in the United States, stands at 408, 181 confirmed cases.

CNN reports that recently, California had been reporting as many as 9,000 new cases each day, while New York has been tracking a little more than 700 cases a day in the last week.

At one point, California had seemingly been taking all the steps to combat the spread of the virus. Gov. Gavin Newsom was the first to impose a stay-at-home order in the early days of the virus. He has also shown no qualms about adjusting reopening plans, just recently rolling back the reopening of indoor businesses.

Still, some counties in the state have been resistant, as CNN points out. Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange Counties stopped requiring the use of masks, with Newsom having to step in and issuing a statewide order in late June.