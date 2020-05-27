Biden Calls Trump An ‘Absolute Fool’ For Criticizing Those Wearing Face Masks

OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Joe Biden is not here for Donald Trump’s “macho stuff” about wearing face masks, slamming the president’s critique of coverings that have been mandated across some locations to slow the spread of the COVID-19.

Trump is “a fool, an absolute fool to be talking that way,” Biden told CNN.

The presidential hopeful noted that taking the initiative to wear a mask “projects leadership,” adding “Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine.”

Biden was spotted out on Memorial Day wearing a face mask and his shades, most of his face concealed, according to USA Today.

Trump, who was also out on Memorial Day, declined to wear one.

“Joe Biden can wear a mask, but he was standing outside with his wife, perfect conditions, perfect weather… And so I thought it was very unusual that he had one on,” Trump said.

U.S. President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question during an event on protecting seniors with diabetes, in the Rose Garden at the White House on May 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The United States is closing in on 100,000 deaths in less than four months caused by the coronavirus. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Trump further showed his apparent disdain for face coverings during a news conference on Tuesday in the Rose Garden when a reporter stepped forward to ask him a question.

“Can you take [your mask] off, I cannot hear you,” Trump told the reporter.

“I’ll just speak louder, sir,” the reporter politely declined to remove his mask.

“Ok, you want to be politically correct. Go ahead,” Trump replied.

According to USA Today, last week while visiting a Ford factory, executives encouraged Trump to wear a face mask, but the president refused to do so with photographers nearby, noting that he “didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it.”