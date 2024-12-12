New Jersey Becomes Latest State To Prohibit Book Bans In School And Public Libraries

Smith Collection/Gado/ Getty Images

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has made it official: banning books in public and school libraries will now be against the law in the Garden State. On Monday, the Democratic governor signed the Freedom to Read Act, positioning New Jersey as the latest Democrat-led state to take a stand against censorship, joining Illinois and Minnesota.

“Across the nation, we have seen attempts to suppress and censor the stories and experiences of others,” Murphy said in a statement according to NBC News. “I’m proud to amplify the voices of our past and present, as there is no better way for our children to prepare for the future than to read freely.”

The new law also ensures protections for librarians, shielding them from civil or criminal charges when they comply with its provisions. It’s a bold move in a time when conservative lawmakers and activists nationwide are increasingly targeting books they deem inappropriate for minors, particularly those that touch on race and LGBTQ issues.

According to PEN America, a nonprofit dedicated to free speech, over 10,000 books were pulled from school shelves during the 2023-24 school year—a staggering threefold increase compared to the previous year. The American Library Association (ALA) backs this up, noting that frequently challenged books often center on marginalized voices, including people of color and the LGBTQ community.

Books such as Toni Morrison’s The Bluest Eye, Maia Kobabe’s Gender Queer: A Memoir and George M. Johnson’s All Boys Aren’t Blue have become flashpoints. These works delve into themes of identity, history, and personal growth, but their presence on library shelves has faced relentless pushback.

New Jersey’s law is set to fully take effect in a year, but the state’s education commissioner and librarian have the green light to begin rolling out changes right away. Acting Education Commissioner Kevin Dehmer emphasized the law’s broader mission: “Through this legislation, we are protecting the integrity of our libraries that are curated by dedicated professionals and making those resources available to help every student to grow as a critical thinker.”