Should You Really Be Worried About Your Credit Score During COVID-19?

The COVID-19 pandemic has us all worried about our bills, but should we be? Our expert weighs in at the ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit.

Worrying constantly about your finances can take quite the toll, but should you really be stressing over finances while trying to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic?

On one hand, falling behind on your bills can have an overwhelmingly negative impact on your credit score, which may ultimately affect your ability to purchase things you’ll need or want in the near future. On the other hand, having to pay rent, put food on the table, make car payments and more while either unemployed or employed but still struggling financially just simply doesn’t leave much money left to pay other bills.

So, what do we do?

Washington Post Personal Finance Columnist Michelle Singletary had some sound advice to offer on the subject during the ESSENCE Wellness House virtual summit brought to you by Walmart and AARP—and what she had to say may actually surprise you.

Check out the video above to hear her thoughts on the topic