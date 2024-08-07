Venus Williams's AI-Powered Interior Design Company Lands Deal With Sherwin-Williams And HGTV

PARIS, FRANCE – JUNE 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Venus Williams attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Venus Williams’s AI-powered interior design company Palazzo is entering a new era.

The platform has partnered with HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams to raise awareness of the HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams 2025 Color Collection of the Year, which is Naturally Refined. Palazzo is the official visualizer partner and will exclusively highlight colors within the Naturally Refined palette.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, Williams announced the launch of the company earlier this year alongside Raffi Holzer (founders of construction tech company Avvir) and Edward Lando (angel investor).

“Visualization in home design is a game-changer, and our partnership with HGTV Home by Sherwin-Williams will allow us to push boundaries and set a new standard in this space,” Williams shared in a statement regarding the partnership.

“Unless you’re a professional, things on the internet should be free,” Holzer told Fast Company in an earlier interview. “I think the general population’s expectation. And I think there are companies out there that are trying to fight that wave. But then I don’t, I’m not into fighting human nature.”

Aside from being a legend on the tennis court, she has quietly been solidifying an impressive career in interior design. Her firm V Starr was launched in 2002, and completed design projects for noteworthy clients like Chicago’s Midtown Athletic Club and the PGA National Resort Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

“We want to make design fun and easy,” Williams shared with Fast Company. “If you talk to anyone who says, ‘I’ve just gone through a renovation,’ they’ve about had a heart attack. We don’t want that. We want people to be able to see [the design], feel confident about it, and have fun with it.”