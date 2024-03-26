Venus Williams Launched An AI-Powered Interior Design Company

PARIS, FRANCE – MARCH 02: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY – For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Venus Williams attends the Chloé Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage)

Venus Williams launched a new company and it’s aims to make our personal sanctuaries even more beautiful at the click of a button.

Palazzo, Williams’s new interior design brand, is an AI-powered platform that used generative data to creates personalized reimaginings of living spaces.

First reported by Fast Company, she tells the outlet that “Our vision is to create a space where everything home is in one place.”

Aside from being a legend on the tennis court, she has quietly been solidifying an impressive career in interior design. Her firm V Starr was launched in 2002, and completed design projects for noteworthy clients like Chicago’s Midtown Athletic Club and the PGA National Resort Spa in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Palazzo aims to act as a companion tool for Palazzo cofounders Raffi Holzer (founders of construction tech company Avvir) and Edward Lando (angel investor). Per the outlet, the team is building Palazzo to be the first step in redesigning a room or starting a larger home renovation.

Users will receive 10 free credits to use the platform to create design renderings. More credits can be purchased or earned by inviting friends to use the platform. Overall, the team says they don’t have immediate plans to further monetize Palazzo.

“Unless you’re a professional, things on the internet should be free,” Holzer says via Fast Company. “I think the general population’s expectation. And I think there are companies out there that are trying to fight that wave. But then I don’t, I’m not into fighting human nature.”

“We want to make design fun and easy,” Williams tells Fast Company. “If you talk to anyone who says, ‘I’ve just gone through a renovation,’ they’ve about had a heart attack. We don’t want that. We want people to be able to see [the design], feel confident about it, and have fun with it.”