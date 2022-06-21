Venus Williams Teams Up With Stich Fix For Limited Clothing Collection

Have you felt awkward or a little anxious right before you headed into the gym? You’re not alone.

67% of US women reportedly experience anxiety when exercising in front of others—often caused by worrisome thoughts about what others think about their physique.

Venus Williams recently partnered with Stitch Fix to produce a collection of athletic apparel designed to help boost women’s confidence while working out. The collection will be under William’s clothing brand EleVen.

“I teamed up with Stitch Fix earlier this year to help women tackle feelings of gymtimidation – the anxiety many people feel when working out in front of others – which their data found impacts 67% of American women,” Williams shared exclusively with Essence. “Our partnership is rooted in a shared commitment to helping women be their most confident selves and conquer feelings of self-doubt, and I’m thrilled to continue bringing this topic to the forefront of the conversation by launching my activewear brand, EleVen by Venus Williams, on Stitch Fix for the very first time. We both strive to help women discover clothing that makes them feel their best, so bringing EleVen to Stitch Fix customers was a natural progression of our partnership.”

Stich Fix is an online personal styling service in the United States and United Kingdom that uses data science to personalize clothing items based on shape, budget and style preferences. Williams’s EleVen collection will be available in their line up. The sizes range from XS to XL and are priced between $68 and $98.