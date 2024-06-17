New Study Reveals Top States To Save Money For Future Homebuyers

Portrait of beautiful family in front of home

Soaring home prices and substantial down payment requirements have placed the dream of homeownership out of reach for many. According to a Redfin report, the median home price in the US reached a record high of $387,600 in April 2024. continuing a decade-long trend of escalating prices outpacing wage growth. Even cash buyers face uncertainty due to fierce competition and limited housing supply. Despite these hurdles, there remains optimism.

The rise of remote work and flexible work-from-anywhere arrangements allows many earners to break free from expensive coastal cities and explore locations where homeownership is more attainable. Cities like Columbus, Georgia; Topeka, Kansas; and Rochester, New York are actively enticing remote workers with incentives. The shift not only benefits individuals seeking homeownership but invigorates local economies.

As more people consider relocating for better housing opportunities, knowing where to find affordable options becomes crucial. Rocket Homes’ 2024 study identifies the top states for housing affordability. However, beyond price tags, factors like safety and inclusivity, particularly for Black Americans, weigh heavily in decision-making.

Here are 5 states where homeownership is more attainable, alongside insights into diversity statistics and community inclusivity efforts:

West Virginia

With a median home value of just $143,200, West Virginia is an exceptional option for first-time buyers seeking affordability. Its breathtaking natural beauty, earning it the nickname “Almost Heaven,” includes rugged mountains, serene waterfalls, and lush forests. For outdoor enthusiasts and those looking for a more laid-back lifestyle, West Virginia is ideal.

However, it’s important to note that West Virginia ranks among the least racially diverse states and faces challenges with hate crimes, where 42.6% are racially motivated. Prospective buyers should carefully consider these factors when evaluating the state as a potential place to live.

Alabama

With a median home value of $172,800, Alabama provides affordable homeownership opportunities for budget-conscious buyers. The state boasts a rich history, including its pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement, prestigious HBCUs, and natural beauty such as Gulf Coast beaches and the Appalachian Mountains.

Alabama’s history as the birthplace of the Civil Rights Movement is a source of pride for the progress achieved, but it also highlights deeply ingrained problematic traditions that persist in more subtle forms today. Recent challenges to inclusivity efforts include legislative actions banning DEI programs in public institutions. The state also reports incidences of racially motivated hate crimes, accounting for 42.6% of the reported cases in 2022.

Delaware

With a median home value of $300,500, Delaware is a surprising addition to the list. But what it lacks in affordability on upfront cost, it makes up for in lower ongoing expenses. Delaware boasts the lowest average annual homeowners insurance cost among the top 10 cheapest states and has one of the lowest property tax rates in the nation. These factors significantly offset higher initial home prices, making Delaware an attractive option for buyers in the long term.

Delaware features a diverse array of attractions, including pristine beaches, historic towns like New Castle, and vibrant cities such as Wilmington. Tax-free shopping and a vibrant cultural scene with festivals and outdoor activities at Cape Henlopen State Park add to its allure.

However, Delaware has its challenges in terms of racial equity. Black homeownership rates lag behind those of white residents by 12.5%, and racially motivated hate crimes account for over half of reported incidents. All factors worth considering for prospective residents evaluating Delaware as a potential home.

Mississippi

With a median home value of $145,600, Mississippi offers affordable homeownership opportunities alongside stunning beaches and coastal casinos. Its expansive natural landscapes, rich blues heritage, and renowned soul food are additional draws.

However, despite efforts to foster inclusivity, Mississippi grapples with a legacy of racial segregation and discrimination that perpetuates disparities in education, employment, and homeownership. Black homeownership trails that of white residents by 25.7%, reflecting ongoing challenges. The state also faces significant concerns regarding racially motivated hate crimes, which accounted for 55.2% of reported incidents in 2020. Prospective residents should weigh these factors when considering Mississippi as a place to settle.

Ohio

Ohio’s median home value of $180,200 offers affordability alongside a wealth of diverse attractions, including iconic landmarks like the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, scenic natural landscapes such as Hocking Hills, and renowned amusement parks like Cedar Point.

While Ohio has made strides in narrowing the racial homeownership gap to 8.5%, which is narrower than the national average and many other states, persistent challenges remain. The state has also grappled with a concerning trend: racially motivated hate crimes accounted for 55.2% of reported incidents in recent years. For potential homebuyers, Ohio’s affordability makes it an attractive option. Still, it’s key to find a community that is safe and aligns with your values and lifestyle.

In an era of soaring home prices and challenging affordability, these top states for affordable homeownership offer not only financial feasibility but also a spectrum of rich landscapes and attractions. Still, for Black homebuyers, understanding inclusivity and community dynamics is crucial. Ultimately, finding the right balance of affordability, safety, and cultural fit is vital for Black Americans to achieve the dream of homeownership.