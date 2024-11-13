Tis The Season: Essential Tips For Black Jobseekers Seeking Seasonal Work

The most wonderful time of the year is just around the corner, but for many Black jobseekers, securing a coveted seasonal role can still feel like an uphill battle.

Despite the surge in available positions, systemic racism and unconscious biases continue to create significant barriers to employment for the Black community, as well as the pay in which we are being offered.

According to a 2024 study, the unemployment rate for Black workers has surged to 6.4% compared to just 3.2% for our white counterparts. This disparity is even more pronounced during the holiday season, when many retailers and service industries ramp up their staffing. A 2021 report by the National Retail Federation found that while 12% of retail employees identify as Black, we are often sorted into the lowest-paid position and away from supervisory roles.

The reasons behind this glaring inequality are multifaceted. Racial discrimination in hiring, limited access to professional networks, and lack of representation in management all contribute to the challenges faced by Black jobseekers. Moreover, the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have disproportionately impacted Black-owned businesses, further limiting employment opportunities or opportunities for advancement.

However, with the right strategies and a determination to overcome these obstacles, Black applicants can increase their chances of securing their holiday work bag. Here are some essential tips to help you sleigh the holiday hiring game:

Research companies with a proven commitment to diversity.

Look for organizations that have made concrete efforts to promote equity in their hiring and promotion practices. Examine their public statements, staff demographics, and any awards or recognition they’ve received for their diversity and inclusion initiatives. This not only increases your chances of being selected but also ensures you’ll be joining a workplace that values your contributions, and will pay you your worth.

Curate your resume and cover letter.

Highlight your unique skills and experiences that make you an ideal candidate for customer-facing, fast-paced roles. Don’t be afraid to emphasize your cultural competence and ability to connect with a diverse customer base. Use language that demonstrates your problem-solving abilities, adaptability, and commitment to excellent customer service. Customize your materials for each application to showcase how your qualifications align with the specific job requirements.

Leverage your network.

I know you’ve heard this time and time again, but the saying really is true: your network is your net worth! Attend industry events, join professional associations, and tap into your personal and social media connections. The more people who can vouch for your qualifications, the better. Reach out to your network for informational interviews, job leads, and referrals. Don’t be afraid to ask for support, as your connections may be able to provide valuable insights or even put in a good word for you.

Be proactive in seeking support.

If you do manage to secure a holiday job, don’t hesitate to seek out supportive colleagues and allies. Document any instances of discrimination or unfair treatment, and be willing to advocate for yourself when it comes to promotions or desirable shifts. Research your company’s policies on diversity, equity, and inclusion, and familiarize yourself with your rights as an employee.

While the holiday hiring landscape may seem daunting for Black jobseekers, a combination of strategic planning, self-advocacy, and unwavering determination can help pave the way to securing that coveted seasonal gig.