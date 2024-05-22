Snoop Dogg Is Auctioning Off His Master Recordings Tapes

LOS ANGELES, CA – MARCH 19: Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus are seen at “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on March 19, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Snoop Dogg has been known to make iconic music and genius business moves. His latest? Auctioning his master recording tapes.

The rap legend has reportedly partnered with the Realest, a memorabilia-authentication and auction company founded by producer and radio host Scott “DJ Skee” Keeney, to auction off some of Snoop’s possessions including photos, Playstations, autographed riders and production books to autographed TV scripts (of episodes of “The Boondocks” he voiced), platinum discs, master recording tapes (that don’t include licensing rights) per a report from Variety.

“This is sh-t that we have, but we didn’t know it was worth something,” Snoop said of “The Shiznit” project per the outlet.

“The items he is putting up are iconic,” Keeney shared to Variety. “Everything from lyrics, awards — like ‘Pimp of the Year’! — unreleased tapes, outfits, sample toys, photos, scripts, concert riders, even a Snoop-authenticated smoked blunt in a crazy display case and ashtray.” He adds, “Memorabilia has not been a real thing in music. Items listed are often either fake or stolen, and hip-hop has been wildly under-represented as well.”

The move is the latest addition to Snoop’s growing business empire, which includes a breakfast brand with Master P, a coffee brand, cannabis-infused potato chips.

“Snoop is passionate about helping introduce an entirely new revenue stream for artists that is not just a typical ‘estate’ or garage-type sale of items, but from documented and authenticated ephemera,” Keeney says. “Items like setlists, stage equipment, outfits, signage, and more are things that fans desire but can’t find. It helps to build a new revenue stream for artists.”