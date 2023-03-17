Snoop Dogg Launches Coffee Brand Inspired By His “Long Nights In The Studio”

Snoop Dogg’s energy for business success seems to be boundless, and he says his newest venture is partially to thank.

The cultural icon recently announced the launch of INDOxyz, his premium lifestyle coffee brand that’s described as being tailored for the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators. Alongside his co-founder Michael Riady, Snoop is aiming to solidify himself within the $126.38 billion global coffee industry. in 2022, and according to him, the move makes perfect sense.

“My relationship with coffee goes way back,” Snoop said in a news release. “The many long nights in the studio making hit after hit, coffee provided the fuel which kept us going. Today marks the launch of a new company I created along with my partner Michael, who introduced me to the best tasting Indonesian coffee. Indo is going to change the industry, I can promise you that.”

The move is the latest addition to Snoop’s growing consumer packaged goods business empire, which already includes a breakfast brand with Master P, and cannabis-infused potato chips.

He and his INDOxyz co-founder met at the height of the pandemic and were inspired to launch the company due to their shared passion for disruption and innovation, according to a news release announcing the brand.

“I am excited to partner with Snoop Dogg and introduce the world to INDOxyz, the best tasting coffee on the market,” Riady said in a statement. “I want to make coffee fun and cool and having Snoop as a partner gives us that edge. Beyond being a fan of his music, I’ve long admired Snoop for his hard work and business acumen. It’s been an incredible journey working with him and building this company, and I think that together we can make an impact in the industry with a brand that resonates with the next generation.”

The cold brew coffee is sourced directly from Michael’s homeland in Indonesia then shipped and prepared in Los Angeles, California.

INDOxyz will launch exclusively on the west coast (Nevada and California) then will be followed by a national retail rollout. The cold brew beverage will retail starting at $5.99 and the whole bean will cost $17.99.