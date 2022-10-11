Snoop Dogg Launches Cannabis-Infused Potato Chip Brand As The Latest Move In His Burgeoning Cannabis Empire

Snoop Dogg has his hands in everything. Now, it looks like he wants our hands to be in a bag of his potato chips.

In a news release shared with ESSENCE, the rap icon and consummate businessman has joined forces with TSUMo Snacks to launch Snazzle Os, a new line of cannabis-infused savory snacks, as part of their newly announced partnership. Set to hit shelves this month, his line will include two flavors, Onion and Spicy Onion.

Just as Snoop Dogg changed the entertainment and business game, Snazzle Os pivots away from traditionally sweet cannabis-infused edibles and sets a new standard with savory snacks packed with fierce flavor and cannabis extract. Snazzle Os are radical edibles, packages of ring-shaped taste bombs shepherding the cannabis snack experience toward bright new horizons, one crunch at a time.

“I’m excited to partner with TSUMo Snacks to bring some new snack options to the fans,” said Snoop Dogg in a news release. “There are plenty of sweet edibles out there, so when I created this product I wanted to put the Dogg twist on it, which is why I’m bringing the savory THC-infused crispy onion-flavored rings to my home state of California. You know that if I’m going to put my name on something, it’s guaranteed stamped Snoop D-O-Double-G fresh.”

Snazzle Os will initially roll out on California dispensary shelves at all MedMen locations beginning October 6 through October 20. Then the snack line will launch statewide.

“Teaming up with the iconic Snoop Dogg for this snack collab was something my team and I have been dreaming about,” said TSUMo Snacks co-founder and CEO Caroline Yeh. “Snoop aligns perfectly with TSUMo Snacks’ values, as he has always been authentic to his true self. And we know our fans love Snoop, too! We jumped on the opportunity to collaborate with him to create these salty, crispy, onion-flavored rings that are reminiscent of his own favorite snack. We can’t wait to see what our fans think of this innovative, first-of-its-kind cannabis edible.”

This isn’t the mogul’s first foray into edible development.

Earlier this year it was announced that Snoop Dogg and his son Cordell Broadus launched a virtual weed farm in the metaverse, where users are able to mine and buy NFTs.

“I saw my father play video games my whole life,” Broadus said, who’s stage name is Champ Medici. “Cannabis and game controllers live hand in hand with him, that’s why I think it’s no brainer to bring the metaverse and digital weed together,“ said ChampMedici in a statement.