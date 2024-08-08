Need Some Extra Cash? Here Are Some Of The Best Sites For Selling Your Unwanted Items

Young African American woman organizing the clothes in her closet

If you’ve ever personally victimized by Plato’s Closet and its clothing buyback process, you’re not alone. Often the mid-range consignment chain offers customers a third of what they could sell their gently used name brand items for, but that to be expected since the store offers deep discounts to shoppers.

Fortunately, the second-hand clothing market is booming, so there are options to consider when selling items back. NerdWallet reports 45 percent of younger people prefer buying secondhand clothing online, as compared to 38 percent who would rather visit a brick-and-mortar retailer. “With more than half of all consumers shopping for secondhand apparel last year, it’s evident that resale is now firmly embedded in the fashion landscape.”

Here are some great alternatives to take a look at when you’re ready to make some money from your unwanted items.

Depop

Depop’s user-friendly platform is one that new sellers to easily hop into the rhythm of showcasing their gently used items to wide network of the app’s online customers. Available on iOS and Android, it has an Instagram-esque feel that makes your items easily discoverable to the right shopper. Depop’s registration for sellers call for a 10% flat-rate fee on all items sold.

ThredUp

This app boasts that is a thrift store at your fingertips, offering a wide variety of gently used clothing, accessories and shoes at a fraction of their retail price. The platform was launched in 2009, after co-founder & CEO James Reinhart realized that like many people, he had too many clothes he didn’t wear in his closet that could be better served elsewhere. “I certainly didn’t appreciate how that insight could eventually upend how we look at innovation in retail, the apparel industry, and our environment.”

Sellers stand to make about a 40% return on what their clothing items are worth, and pay between $3 – $20 for shipping costs to get your items to ThredUp.

Poshmark

Perhaps one of the most well-known online consignment platforms with more than 80M users, Poshmark offers customers a plethora of buy-back options with categories expanding into home, electronics, pets, and beauty.

There are some things to consider before signing up. As of September 2022, Poshmark charges the buyer a flat shipping fee of $7.67 allowing you to ship out anything 5lbs or less. Anything over, the seller is likely responsible for paying the difference of an upgraded shipping label.

If reselling your items is a potential side hustle you’re considering, experts are saying that the platform can help you pull in about $500 a month, if you consistently update your store, or your online profile, staying abreast of trends, and do research on fair pricing.