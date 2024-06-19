Veteran Journalist Robin Roberts’ Production Company Is Expanding

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 24: Robin Roberts attends 2019 NBA Awards at Barker Hangar on June 24, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Good Morning America anchor Robin Roberts is growing her entrepreneurial footprint with some new moves within her production company.

Launched in 2014, Rock’n Robin Productions, is adding two top executives in an effort ramp up its content output.

Reni Calister will be chief content officer and Quanny Carr will join the company as its director of development.

“Reni and Quanny are dedicated storytellers and a ‘dream team’ who are ready to take Rock’n Robin Productions to new heights,” said Roberts in a statement as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “As we ready to celebrate our ten-year anniversary at RRP, I am excited to embark on this new chapter with Reni and Quanny as they spearhead creative and continue our mission of impactful storytelling that inspires audiences and champions many stories that might otherwise not be told.”

Roberts started Rock’n Robin Productions a decade ago with the aims to produce special programming for ABC and other Disney properties.

“The creation of this unit offers a unique opportunity to tell new and compelling stories in a wide range of formats, and we’ll also explore genres people might not expect from me,” Roberts shared in a statement to Variety at the time of the company’s launch.

“Robin Roberts’ career is a masterclass in powerful storytelling that, over the years, has left an indelible mark on ABC News and people around the world,” says Kim Godwin, president of ABC News, in a statement. “This dedicated ABC News Studios production unit will make it possible for Robin to seamlessly produce more premium, original content about extraordinary people and places like only Robin can.”