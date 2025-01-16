Rashida Jones, The First Black Woman To Lead A Major News Network, Announces MSNBC Exit

President of cable news network MSNBC Rashida Jones attends Time 100 Next gala in New York, October 25, 2022. (Photo by Kena BETANCUR / AFP) (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s the end of an era.

Rashida Jones, the history-making president of MSNBC and the first Black woman to lead a major television news network, is stepping down after an impactful and historic four-year tenure. Jones, who joined MSNBC in 2013 and ascended to the top leadership role in 2021, announced her decision in a heartfelt memo to staff on Tuesday. Her departure marks the end of a transformational era for the network.

“I came to this decision over the holidays while reflecting on our remarkable journey and the many successes we’ve achieved together as a team,” Jones wrote in the memo. “This has been the most rewarding chapter of my professional career, and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished, which has been made possible only by you.”

Jones’s leadership came during one of the most intense and unpredictable stretches in modern media history. From navigating the ongoing pandemic and addressing pressing social justice issues to covering turbulent political cycles and breaking record-setting viewership numbers, Jones ensured MSNBC remained a trusted news source for millions of Americans.

Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Media Group, lauded Jones’s steady hand and visionary leadership, saying in a statement, “Rashida has expertly navigated MSNBC through a years-long, unrelenting, and unprecedented news cycle, all while driving the network to record viewership and making investments in nonlinear businesses.”

Jones has been a trailblazer not just in her role at MSNBC but within the broader television industry. As the first Black woman to head a major news network, she championed diversity and inclusion both on-screen and behind the scenes, helping to amplify underrepresented voices and perspectives in news coverage. Her impact extended beyond programming, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation during her tenure.

Her announcement comes as NBCUniversal undergoes organizational changes at the start of 2025. Rebecca Kutler, MSNBC’s senior vice president of content strategy, will serve as interim president while the company searches for a permanent successor. Jones will remain in an advisory role until March, ensuring a smooth transition of leadership.

The decision to step down, Jones shared, was a deeply personal one made after careful reflection. Her memo emphasized gratitude for the team she led and the strides they made together.

As all good things must come to an end, Jones leaves behind an enduring legacy as a trailblazer, leader, and advocate for change in media.

Job well done, sis.