Master P Is Making Us Say "Mmm" With New Healthy Food Brand Launch

Percy ‘Master P’ Miller is adding to his business empire.

On Juneteenth, rap icon and prolific businessman shared he is launching Miller Family Foods, a company that promotes wellness through better eating. It will offer “alternatives in cereal, oatmeal, breakfast bars, pancakes, waffles and more, deliciously made with the highest quality, using natural ingredients and flavors from the earth it grows.”

“We are evolving as a culture, we are no longer just consumers,” Master P said in a statement shared in an Instagram post. “We spend trillions of dollars annually with no real ownership, but that’s changing. African Americans want healthier food alternatives. I heard them loud and clear. And that’s why Miller Family Foods was created. We feed happiness. Eat well. Feel good.“

This isn’t Master P’s first foray into the CPG space.

As previously reported by ESSENCE, in 2023 he partnered with Snoop Dogg and his company Broadus Foods to produce a collection of three varieties of the hip-hop legends’ Snoop Cereal which included Snoop Cereal Fruity Hoopz with Marshmallows, Snoop Cereal Cinnamon Toasteez, and Snoop Cereal Frosted Drizzlerz.

“We want to make sure kids and kids at heart can have a champion’s breakfast, Miller shared in a news release around the time of last year’s launch. “I grew up on WIC, and I am honored and humbled to now own a company with Snoop that can service underprivileged families. Partnering with Post Consumer Brands made sense with our common mission to build economic empowerment and to add diversity to grocery stores with Black-owned breakfast food.”

Miller shared in a recent CBS News Pittsburg that the Miller Family Foods line will be available on grocery shelves soon.

“Hopefully if everything go good we’ll be able to come to where we can put other products into these stores and not just our products — we created Miller Family Foods — but also I want to build the shelf space to put other Black-owned products in this store,” he shared. “That’s what today’s about. Economic freedom and bridging the wealth gap.”