This $18K Cash Grant Is For Early Stage Marketing And Creative Consultants—Here's How To Apply

Young black businesswoman working on a laptop in an office alone

Establishing an operations system for your small business isn’t always east or cheap. Fortunately, HoneyBook is helping founders get the tools (and capital) they need to get their companies in great standing.

The client flow management platform for independent businesses, recently launched announced the Breakthrough Grant to equip early-stage marketing and creative consultants with the resources needed to run their companies. In total, the entire investment is valued at $500,000.

Per a news release, HoneyBook will fund two rounds of the program that will award 10 winners each cycle with a grant valued at $25,000.

“The future of work is evolving, and more individuals are seeking the autonomy and flexibility of independent consulting,” says Co-Founder and CEO, Oz Alon in a statement. “HoneyBook is dedicated to empowering this shift, and the Breakthrough Grant is our latest investment in furthering our mission to empower independent business success.”

The program will allot selected winner with a three-year Premium HoneyBook membership, $18,000 cash for winners to invest in additional tools or training, business support from HoneyBook Pros.

According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, most microbusinesses cost around $3,000 to start, while most home-based franchises cost $2,000 to $5,000.

“HoneyBook has been a pivotal part in freeing up time for me to focus on continuing to grow the business, and every year we’ve been able to double our revenue from the year before,” shared Moises Cardenas, HoneyBook Member since 2022. Some of the ways Honeybook helps streamline business practices for its customers includes creating professional proposals, sending payments, contracts, and invoices and condensing all backend admin work in one place.

Applications are open from June 18 to July 16, 2024. Those interested can apply at www.honeybook.com/lp/breakthrough_grant.