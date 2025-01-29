The Best Finfluencers To Follow On Lemon8 For Smart Money Tips

Cheerful group of three African women gathering together using cellphones outdoors with a low angle view.

With TikTok’s uncertain future looming over content users’ heads, many of us are exploring other options. Lemon8, TikTok’s Pinterest-like sister platform, is a burgeoning space for lifestyle and informational content. It has quickly become a trusted resource for individuals seeking everything from recipes, home decor guidance to even relationship advice. It’s also emerging as an avenue for financial guidance.

Although it’s still growing and hasn’t reached the popularity of its originator, Lemon8 can still offer a few tips to help guide your wealth-building journey. Here are some notable financial influencers to follow on Lemon8:

Lyntrina (Budget Better Sista)

Lyntrina emphasizes the importance of financial literacy from youth and offers solutions to money challenges, as well as advice on becoming financially smart. She also takes care to give users effective money management tips for everyone at every level.

Glow Up Finance

Glow Up Finance addresses common financial pitfalls and offers guidance on avoiding popular money traps. Their content aims to educate users on making informed financial decisions and building sustainable wealth.

FIQuest Couple

Per their bio, this account is run by a 29-year-old focused on building wealth through real estate, stocks and smart financial decisions. Per a post shared on their Instagram page, they are originally from Kenya but living in the US with their partner and running a small business they started together. While on their startup journey, they’ve taken to Lemon8 to share the triumphs and challenges they’ve faced along the way. The page is also full of cool infographics that explain complex financial concepts like index fund investment, in digestible ways.

Nina_Money Mentor

Nina’s down-to-earth approach to wealth-building is sure to leave you feeling like you’ve met your money mentor as soon as you click on her page. She discusses everything from choosing between CDs and treasury bonds to developing the right mindset for your financial health journey.

Boujie Budgeter

This creator is all about maximizing what’s already in your wallet by budgeting. She offers tips on money management for vacation planning, beauty, large purchases and just day-to-day living. She also delves deep into the best ways to save money, including step-by-step meal prepping to refrain from spending money on expensive takeout.

Hannah Sterling

Although this lifestyle creator’s content isn’t solely focused on personal finance, she takes us on the journey to purchasing her first home at just 22. From money management to deep-dive financial planning, she lays it al out.

HONORABLE MENTIONS

While TikTok is still around, we also recommend giving these personal finance creators a follow as well.

Tiffany Aliche (@thebudgetnista)

Known as “The Budgetnista,” Tiffany Aliche is a formerly financially challenged coach and money expert that regularly dispenses advice on climbing out of debt. She also offers practical guidance on budgeting and building wealth, aiming to make financial literacy attainable for all.

Dasha Kennedy (@thebrokeblackgirl)

Dasha Kennedy, founder of “The Broke Black Girl,” provides authentic commentary on financial challenges and solutions (often drawing from her own experiences) particularly for Black women. She addresses credit repair, savings strategies and financial self-care, fostering a supportive community for those seeking financial improvement.

Marc Russell (@betterwallet)

A former financial advisor, Marc Russell shares insights on investing and wealth-building strategies. He aims to help first-generation investors become wealthy by providing accessible financial education.