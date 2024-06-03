A Brief Look Back At Some Of ESSENCE Festival Of Culture’s Biggest Business Announcements

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Tabitha Brown attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

For 30 years, the ESSENCE Festival Of Culture stage has been filled with iconic musical performances, the brightest stars and electrifying entertainment. But there have also been some major business announcements dropped from some of our community’s most impactful leaders. Here’s a quick walk down memory lane of EFOC’s biggest moments in business.

Tabitha Brown Expands Target Partnership

The wildly popular lifestyle entrepreneur announced during a July 1, 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture fireside chat with comedian Kev On Stage that her vegan grocery range will not only be restocked, but expanded to include more items. Her plant-based line originally debuted in January 8 and nearly immediately sold out, with many stores struggling to keep the items on shelves.

“Thank y’all for supporting me and going to Target to buy all of the things…honey, y’all sold that food out so fast,” she said to the excited crowd in her signature warm Southern drawl. “But next year, it’s gon be in there all year-long.”

She continued: “And not only that, all of the things that were there before will be returning, plus some more.” Brown then gifted everyone in attendance with complimentary bags of her best-selling popcorn, to which sent the crowd in uproarious praise. Since then her line of foods has unsurprisingly flown off the shelves, and is a popular mainstay at Target.

Jonny Wright Announces National Hair Tour

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 01: Johnny Wright attends the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images FOR ESSENCE)

Last year, celebrity hair stylist extraordinaire announced his 11-city Naturally You Tour, inspired by his bestselling book “Natural and Curly Hair for Dummies” at the ESSENCE Festival Of Culture alongside his premiere partner MYAVANA at their Hair Lab in the Ernest Morial Convention Center. Best known for his impressive work as former first lady Michelle Obama’s key hair stylist, he has since expanded his brand as an award- winning motivational speaker.

New Voices Fund Kicks Off

The $100 million New Voices Fund, a next-generation fund that will make private equity investments in businesses owned and/or managed by women of color, officially launched Thursday at the 2018 ESSENCE Festival in New Orleans and has continued to amplify its mission year after year.

“The facts about investments in women of color entrepreneurs, particularly Black women, are astonishing,” said entrepreneur and social impact investor Richelieu Dennis, founder of New Voices in a statement.

This year during the ESSENCE Festival, New Voices will host a daytime pitch competition on Saturday, July 7 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center where prizes of $5,000 up to $25,000 will be awarded to the winners, for a total of $100,000.