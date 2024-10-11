The NFL's New Playmaker: How Chanelle Reynolds Became The Washington Commanders' Champion For Change

In the high-stakes world of the NFL, where split-second decisions can make or break a game, Chanelle S. Reynolds is calling an audible (see what I did there?).

It’s not the kind you’d hear echoing across the field at Northwest Stadium (formerly FedExField), home of the Washington Commanders. Instead, it’s a play that’s reshaping the very DNA of one of America’s most beloved—and historically homogeneous—institutions. As the first-ever Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Programs Lead for the Commanders, Reynolds isn’t just breaking the glass ceiling; she’s shattering outdated playbooks and drafting a new game plan for inclusivity in professional sports.

More than a decade ago, Chanelle Reynolds walked across the stage at Delaware State University, diploma in hand and a world of possibilities ahead. Her journey in the sports industry began in 2016 when she joined the NBA G League as an account executive for the Delaware 87ers (now the Delaware Blue Coats). In July 2019, Reynolds made her move to the NFL, joining the Washington Commanders (then known as the Washington Football Team) as Director of Group Sales. Little did she know that in just two years, she would be stepping into a role that would allow her to influence the very culture of the organization.

Reynolds’ transition from sales to diversity champion came in July 2021, when she assumed the groundbreaking role of Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Programs Lead. This evolution wasn’t just a career pivot—it’s a testament to the seismic changes rippling through the sports world, and a beacon for every young person who’s ever dreamed of making a difference in an industry that often resists change.

“If you asked me years ago if this pivot was even possible, I would’ve said no,” Reynolds confesses. “I was like, I’m a revenue girly. Cash rules everything around me.” But as fate would have it, Reynolds was destined for a different kind of impact, one that would resonate far beyond the bottom line.

In her role, Reynolds has implemented several initiatives to create a more inclusive environment within the Commanders organization. One of her main focuses has been the expansion of the employee resource group program, which now includes four different groups catering to various demographics within the organization.

“We have a women’s initiative network, the Black Engagement Network, Somos Commanders, which is targeted for Hispanic and Latino-identifying employees, and then our Commanders Pride network, which is our LGBTQ-plus-centric network,” Reynolds explains. “That’s one of our main focuses of making sure that the environment is more inclusive.”

But Reynolds’ impact extends beyond internal organizational structures. She’s also spearheading initiatives that connect the Commanders with the local community. “One of the initiatives I’m really proud of is some of our small business initiatives for local businesses and minority-owned or diverse-owned businesses,” she says. “We have programs where we invited local Hispanic-owned businesses to come and be a vendor in our stadium. They had access to our thousands of fans, and they were able to showcase their products there.”

As a Black woman in a male-dominated industry, Reynolds is acutely aware of the challenges faced by marginalized groups in professional sports. She emphasizes the importance of mentorship and sponsorship, particularly for Black women.

“What I found is that Black women and women receive tons of mentorship, but they’re under-sponsored,” Reynolds notes. “It’s not enough people in these closed doors, in these rooms that are advocating for them, giving them exposure and exposing them to some of those stretch projects that are needed for their next level.”

Reynolds’ commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices extends beyond her work with the Commanders. She hosts a podcast called “The Success Playbook,” where she shares stories of success through the lens of sports and DE&I. “I share the messages of the underrepresented, whether it’s Black professionals or Black women in sports,” she explains. “I allow them to share their stories of success.”

Despite the progress made, Reynolds acknowledges that there’s still work to be done in the realm of diversity and inclusion in sports. However, she remains optimistic about the future, citing the pivotal role sports have played in advancing social justice causes throughout history.

“Sports has always played a pivotal role in having tough conversations that lead to social change,” she reflects. “We’ve seen that with the 1968 Olympics with Tony Smith and John Carlos. We’ve seen that even fast-forward to more recently with the public murder of George Floyd and how athletes rallied around that.”

As she looks to the future, Reynolds hopes to continue making an impact, both within the Commanders organization and in the broader sports industry. Her ultimate goal? “I want people to know that my work has contributed to them having the confidence to show up authentically every day when they walk through the doors,” she says.

For aspiring professionals, particularly women of color looking to break into the sports industry, Reynolds offers this advice: “Find your community. Find that community that is willing to pour into you. Offering guidance and offering perspective on some of your blind spots.”

As the NFL and the sports world at large continue to grapple with issues of diversity and inclusion, leaders like Chanelle S. Reynolds are proving that change is not only possible but essential. Through her work with the Washington Commanders and beyond, she’s not just opening doors—she’s building a more inclusive future for everyone in the game.