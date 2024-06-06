Mane Money: Celebs Who Successfully Branched Out Into The Haircare Business

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

The global hair care market value topped out at 91.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2023 and is expected to reach about 105 billion U.S. dollars by 2028. It’s unsurprising that some of our brightest stars in entertainment are aiming to get their piece of that lucrative pie. Every few years it seems we’ve heard of a new celeb-backed haircare brand hitting shelves, but there are some that have managed to become business behemoths. Here are a few!

Beyoncé

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 20: (Exclusive Coverage) (Editorial Use Only) Beyoncé celebrates the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED, with an intimate gathering at The Revery LA on February 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/WireImage via Parkwood )

As ESSENCE exclusively reported earlier this year, the icon launched her haircare line Cecred, a range of products meticulously formulated by a team of chemists, Beyoncé and her mother Tina Knowles.

“Hair has always been a very big part of our lives,” says Ms. Tina Knowles in a February 2023 interview. “Just as fashion saved our family, hair is how we made a living. In the culture of Black folks, all the way from the beginning: If you could do some hair, you’ll never be broke,” she explains. “I told my kids that. My mama told me that. So it’s just our legacy, and this full-circle moment feels amazing.”

Rihanna

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand at 7th Street Studios on April 26, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

On June 4, Rihanna finally announced Fenty Hair, a reparative haircare collection will join her beauty empire on June 13th.

“A new family is moving in! @fentyhair is pullin up and it’s time to finally have the hair experience you’ve been waiting for,” Rihanna wrote on Instagram. “You know how much switching my hair up matters to me. I’ve had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need! It’s time to play and get stronger by the style.”

Tracee Ellis Ross

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 28: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the UK launch dinner of PATTERN Beauty, hosted by Founder/CEO Tracee Ellis Ross in celebration of the award-winning hair care brand designed to exceed the beauty needs of the curly, coily and tight-textured community at One Hundred Shoreditch on June 28, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for PATTERN Beauty by Tracee Ellis Ross)

Known nearly as much for her bouncing mane as her acting chops, Tracee Ellis Ross took her love for haircare to the lab and created Pattern, a range of nourishing products she’d worked on for nearly a decade before its 2019 release.

“I’m not a celebrity brand person,” Ellis Ross told ESSENCE in a 2023 Zoom interview while in her car. She was running from one appointment to the next, likely related to one of her many duties she juggles. “I came into this as a consumer, and when I started Pattern, the celebrity brand thing was not even a trend.”

Taraji P. Hensen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 24: Taraji P. Henson poses with TPH by TARAJI product display as the actress surprises guests at Herald Square Target Store on January 24, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Target)

The award-winning actress has roused audiences since she first set foot onscreen more than two decades ago. Most recently, she took her talents to the aisle with the launch of TPH by Taraji, a line of scalp and haircare products that can be found in Target stores across the nation.

“What better way to share how I keep my hair healthy than to create a hair care line that I actually use,” she said in a statement around the time of the brand’s launch. “I wanted to make sure that it was affordable. And it had to be diverse. I didn’t make it just for natural hair because I’ve worn every kind of hair. I wanted to make a line that serviced everyone. Just think of me as the Fenty of hair.”

Lala Anthony

After carving a career lane in media, then acting, Lala Anthony pivoted into beauty with her brand Inala, a company she says is focused on the health of hair.

“It’s so easy to forget about your natural hair,” she previously told ESSENCE. “I wanted this to be able to penetrate through braids, dreads, faux locs, wigs, lace fronts, everything, and we found a formula that works. So even when you have your wigs on or braids in, you can still get in those places, put those drops in there, and watch the results happen.”