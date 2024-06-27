Did You Know 2Chainz Is In The Smoothie Business?

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JUNE 26: Rapper 2 Chainz attends the opening of Smoothie King during the Atlanta Hawks Draft Watch Party at State Farm Arena on June 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

2 Chainz is a known hitmaker. Now he’s making a name for himself in another space: the smoothie business.

The rapper and businessman recently announced his partnership with health drink brand Smoothie King as he’s bringing a new Smoothie King kiosk to Atlanta’s State Farm Arena. He took to Instagram to announce the partnership.

“Oh, man, Big, big, a big surprise is about to unravel,” he said in a video post. “I’m excited to announce my new partnership with Smoothie King and State Farm Arena. It’s been a long time coming. I have been drinking smoothies, it feels like all my life.”

He says he launched the location alongside franchisee Philip Jones. “I’ve known Phillip over five years when he only had one Smoothie King, and we always talked about being a Black-owned small business and also partnering up. So with this, I want to send a special thanks to the Hawks owners and organization, State Farm Arena and Smoothie King. I appreciate you all. True.”

The kiosk opened in time for the Atlanta Hawks NBA Draft earlier this month, which was held at the arena.

Per recent data from Glassdoor, the estimated total pay for a Smoothie King franchise owner can command nearly $100,000 which includes base salary and additional pay. The average base salary is $60,000 per year, and the average additional pay is $13,000 per year.

This isn’t the artist’s first foray into the food business. His Atlanta-based Esco Restaurant Bar & Tapas was launched in 2016 with his friend and business partner Mychel “Snoop” Dillard. Less than 10 years later, the duo franchised the concept and now enjoy a string of locations across the country.