2 Chainz Reveals Staggering Tuition Fees For His Three Kids

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

If you were bent out of shape about your children’s school fees, wait until you see how much rapper 2 Chainz has to fork over. The “It’s a Vibe” rapper, born Tauheed Epps, took to Instagram to post how much he spends on his kids’ education. In an amusing exchange between himself and wife Kesha Ward, he revealed that for his three children, he’ll be paying a total of $96,530 on tuition fees for the upcoming school year.

The star, born Tauheed Epps, captioned the post, “Kesha hellll😩🤦🏿‍♂️😂 im fina send ya kids to Duke for this kinda money 🤑”

As mentioned, the couple have three children together: daughters Heaven, Harmony and son Halo. For their daughter, Heaven, who is headed to ninth grade (a whole high schooler!), he’s shelling out $31,150. Harmony, who is in the fifth grade, has a tuition of $38,680 while their first grader Halo has a tuition of $26,700. That’s private school for you!

The proud parents got married in 2018 after dating since 2006. A dedicated father, Epps didn’t hesitate to express his love for his offspring in a recent interview with the New York Times.

“My beautiful kids keep me going — having an extension of myself, it just brings on new responsibilities, new challenges,” he said. “I have three kids: A 13-year-old who’s really into volleyball, a 9-year-old who’s very into art and expression. My youngest is my only son — he’s 6 years old and he’s really into basketball. I can honestly say he completes me.”

He also showed love to his wife and mom, reinforcing that he’s a full-on family man while also showcasing his sense of humor.

“I thank God also for my wife and my mom,” he said. “My wife, obviously, for procreating with me and being such a good life partner. And my mom, for birthing a millionaire, a genius, a guy who still has some of the best ideas and marketing rollouts in the game.”

Jokes aside, it’s wonderful to see Epps setting his kids up for the best start in life, even if it’s a bit…pricey. We love to see it!