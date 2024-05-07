Rapper 2 Chainz teams Up With Grand Marnier For A Captivating Content Series

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 18: 2 Chainz attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks at Crypto.com Arena on March 18, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Rapper 2 Chainz and Grand Marnier, in an exclusive partnership, are unveiling The Rogue Room, a series that celebrates the magic of unexpected collaborations. Inspired by Grand Marnier’s unique fusion of cognac and orange liqueur, 2 Chainz is merging the worlds of music, cuisine, and fashion. As the newly inaugural host, the Grammy Award-winning rapper embodies the essence of Grand Encounter, a blend between cognac and orange liqueur. , making this a truly special event.

“Grand Marnier is iconic,” said 2 Chainz in a release. “I thrive on pushing boundaries and blending unexpected elements to create truly unique music.”

In The Rouge Room, 2 Chainz takes center stage, demonstrating how to mix Grand Marnier’s main ingredients, where they take the classic margarita to new heights for not only Cinco De Mayo celebrations but beyond. “The blend of cognac and orange elevates the margarita to a whole new level—no doubt about it,” the Atlanta rapper continued.

2 Chainz is no stranger to the food and beverage industry, as the Welcome 2 Collegrove emcee is also a restauranteur himself, opening Escobar Restaurant & Tapas in Atlanta in 2016. The imagery and cinematography of The Rouge Room, immerse viewers in it’s world, capturing the brand’s signature red hue and monochromatic palette, enabling viewers to get a sense of the cocktail.

“This series not only highlights the blend of fine cognac and orange liqueur but also invites consumers to reimagine their cocktail experience, from elevating the classic margarita to sparking inspiration and discovering their own unique ways of enjoying Grand Marnier,”said Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing for Campari America, parent company of Grand Marnier.

From April 29 to September, this content series will unveil a variety of photos and videos, immersing you in the The Rouge Room. Additionally, for those aged 21 and above, we invite you to an exclusive in-person experience at the Roots Picnic, titled “Encounters on Road,” where you can truly engage with the fusion of music, cuisine, and fashion.

For a glimpse into The Rogue Room content series featuring 2 Chainz and discover how Grand Marnier can enhance your margarita this Cinco de Mayo and beyond, visit @grandmarnierusa.