Teezo Touchdown Is Bringing Holiday Cheer With Grand Marnier

Courtesy Grand Marnier

Christmas is, in large part, the reason the rockstar-rapper we know today, Teezo Touchdown, exists. His passion for music dates all the way back to middle school, when his father invested into his dreams of becoming a musician. “One of my favorite memories…involves my dad and music. When I was in middle school, my dad built me an entire studio for Christmas,” Teezo tells ESSENCE. “One of the Christmas gift boxes had just a single key in it and it was a key to my own studio upstairs.”

The unwavering support from his parents not only nurtured Teezo’s musical talent but also cultivated his creativity, making him one of today’s most unique artists. Fearless in exploring different styles and pushing sonic boundaries, the Beaumont, Texas native is an artist who thrives on experimentation – a trait mirrored in his bold and eclectic sense of style. With shoulder pads and nine-inch nails as his calling card and accessories of choice, standing out is something he does well. His distinctive style not only captures attention but also reflects a bold approach to his craft.

“I like blending unexpected elements into my music and fashion. Whether it’s with the nails in my hair or the shoulder pads, I’m all about embracing creativity and individuality,” he says, casually donning an all black ensemble.

Yet, the artist we now recognize as Teezo Touchdown has undergone multiple transformations, initially adopting monikers such as Aye Tee and Teezo Suave before ultimately settling on his current stage name. The artist and producer, born Aaron Thomas, found himself inspired by artists such as Dante Davis, Tyler The Creator, and Don Toliver, among others. His musical philosophy is rooted in blending genres like rock and rap, creating a personal style that sets him apart.

Fresh off the release of his debut album, How Do You Sleep At Night, he finds himself immersed in the praise and co-signs pouring in from his peers and other big names, from Travis Scott to Janelle Monaé. Beyond the music, Teezo is crafting a bespoke rock-rap legacy through strategic partnerships and collaborations, like his recent endeavors with liquor brand Grand Marnier and UNWRP.

Article continues after video.

Reflecting on the 50 years of hip-hop and Christmas, Teezo is taking this holiday season as an opportunity to give back to his fans. “The 50th anniversary of hip hop is a big deal — it’s a celebration of a culture that’s been a driving force in my life and career,” Teezo continues. “Hip hop has shaped the way I express myself through music.”

The collaboration with Grand Marnier and UNWRP aligns with hip-hop’s tradition of forging partnerships with large conglomerates. Throughout the genre’s now 50-year history, we’ve bore witness to noteworthy partnerships, such as Run DMC and Adidas, Travis Scott teaming up with McDonald’s, and Rihanna’s collaboration with Puma. Now, the same can be said for Teezo Touchdown. His collaboration brings a fresh perspective to this history, bringing an unexpected blend of hip-hop, holidays, and cocktails.

The Grand Marnier Gift (W)rapping paper, born from Teezo’s love for hip-hop, captures the essence of his music – a mystical fusion of rap, rock, and R&B. “The collaboration with Grand Marnier is about celebrating Grand Encounters – just like Grand Marnier blends bitter orange liqueur and cognac, we wanted to blend the unexpected — hip-hop, the holidays, and cocktails,” Teezo says. The wrapping paper pays homage to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary, portraying the evolution of the genre through iconic devices – from cassette players and record players – used to consume it. “We wanted to capture the evolution of the genre in a visual and tangible way.”

Courtesy Grand Marnier

While partnering with a liquor brand might seem unexpected for the punk rocker, Teezo’s multifaceted background unveils that it’s not that far off. Before becoming the alt rockstar he is today, contributing vocals to hits like Drake’s “7969 Santa” and Don Toliver’s “Luckily I’m Having,” Teezo worked as a bartender. “I was not a good bartender at all,” Teezo confesses with a laugh. “As a former bartender, I wanted to offer my fans the chance to craft their own margaritas at home – that’s how the limited edition kit came to life.”

Much like his father believing in him, Teezo shares that this unwavering support has not only shaped his musical journey but has also instilled in him a deep commitment to empowering others to pursue their passions. He encourages aspiring musicians to “be open minded and welcome unexpected experiences or collaborations.”

Reflecting on what’s brought him here today, he’s grateful for his dad building him that studio. “Just like that memory, I want my fans to use our (w)rapping paper and create a grand gift-giving moment for their loved ones,” Teezo says. “[Working] with Grand Marnier has offered me an opportunity to gain new perspectives and challenged me in a way that has helped me grow both personally and professionally, so don’t be afraid to take the road less traveled.”