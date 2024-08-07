Champagne And Championships: Moët & Chandon Joins The 2024 US Open

The Olympics may still be underway, but the countdown to the 2024 US Open is on!

In case you needed another reason to get excited for the annual tennis showdown — Moët & Chandon is set to elevate the 2024 experience with its newly announced partnership with the USTA, making it the official champagne of this prestigious tennis event.

With a rich heritage dating back to 1743, Moët & Chandon has been synonymous with grandeur and festivity.

This collaboration marks a significant commitment to excellence, bringing a touch of luxury and celebration to one of the most esteemed stages in sports. Through the partnership, the brand will enhance the US Open experience with exclusive champagne bars and special edition goblets designed to commemorate the tournament. Fans and players alike can look forward to toasting victories with the world-renowned bubbles of Moët & Chandon, adding an extra layer of sophistication to the thrilling atmosphere of the matches.

“We are excited to partner with the USTA and US Open as the official champagne of this iconic event,” says Sibylle Scherer, President and CEO of Moët & Chandon. “At Moët & Chandon, we have a longstanding history of being at the forefront of leading moments in sports, to inspire and celebrate athletes and their teams with our love for excellence, elevating experiences worth sharing, just like the US Open.”

Additionally, this alliance underscores Moët & Chandon’s dedication to supporting world-class events and their alignment with the spirit of competition and achievement that the US Open represents.

Deanne Pownall, Managing Director of Corporate Partnerships at USTA, shares the enthusiasm, stating, “Moët & Chandon is a partner befitting the US Open experience, and we’re thrilled to have them on board. Uniting a renowned global brand with one of the world’s premier sports and entertainment events is a partnership that will make the US Open all the more spectacular for our fans.”

From August 19 through September 8, attendees of the US Open will be treated to the elegant offerings of Moët & Chandon. Whether at The Clubhouse, a bar accessible to the general public, or enjoying the exclusive Courtside Premier experience, fans can indulge in limited-edition co-branded golden goblets with each purchase of Moët & Chandon champagne.

Adding to the glamour, Moët & Chandon will feature the Official Cocktail of the US Open, La Piscine. This delightful drink, crafted with Moët & Chandon Ice Imperial served over ice and garnished with orange melon balls, promises to be a refreshing highlight for tennis aficionados and spectators alike.

With this partnership, you’ll be able to sip and serve (get it) Moët & Chandon all US Open season long!