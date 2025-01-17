Inauguration And MLK Day Coincide—”BLK Freedom Weekend” Promises A Relaxed Alternative

MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Washington, D.C., has always been a small bastion of Black self-determination, carrying a history intricately tied to the country’s independence origin story. At just under 70 square miles, the nation’s capital is home to a vivid tapestry of African-American and Diasporic communities that represent a microcosm of the country at large. Even with the shifts that come with changing presidential administrations, the strong sense of community is what truly makes the city special—no matter who’s living in its iconic homes and halls.

Nevertheless, the district’s multiplicity accommodates different realities at once, even those whose ideologies conflict with the diverse beliefs of many native Washingtonians.

President-elect Donald Trump will be sworn into office at The Capitol Building –– the very same place stormed partially in his honor four years prior. In an ironic twist of timing, the inauguration will coincide with Martin Luther King Jr. Day. In fact, Trump will likely give a speech just yards away from where a historic bust of the Rev. King sits displayed in the Capitol Building Rotunda. The last time Trump gave a speech anywhere near The National Mall, an insurrection happened, and The National Guard was deployed into the district for several days following.

If you feel uneasy about the upcoming inauguration, you’re not alone. According to a survey from the dating app BLK, 80% of D.C.-based users say they feel anxious, concerned, or even angry about the potential chaos that could unfold. Additional study findings show that 59% of users rank possible violence or unrest as their top safety concern, many other D.C. residents will have to make the best of a precarious situation.

Some people are even planning to skip town entirely, choosing to spend the holiday weekend in places with fewer crowds and less tension. To help in that arena, BLK launched a sweepstakes, flying 10 winners from the metro D.C. area to a different city to celebrate the holiday weekend, launching #BLKFreedomWeekend, a new initiative by the connection-building platform to create a safe and enjoyable environment for Black residents to commemorate Dr. King’s legacy without the stress associated with the inauguration.

In a statement, BLK’s spokesperson emphasized the importance of community solidarity during these times, stating, “We recognize the unique challenges our users and the broader Black community may face during the inauguration. #BLKFreedomWeekend is our way of providing support, promoting unity, and honoring the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.”

If you’re one of the many staying inside the Beltway this weekend, MLK Day is still a great chance to pause, reflect and recharge. Whether you’re looking for a way to honor Dr. King’s legacy, practice some much-needed self-care, or avoid the National Mall entirely, here are a few ideas to help you find some peace of mind during an otherwise tense time.

Visit The home Of Frederick Douglass

Scholar, abolitionist, and orator Frederick Douglass spent his final years at his hilltop Cedar Hill property in the Anacostia neighborhood of D.C. From 1877 until his death in 1895. Douglass expanded the original 14-room house to 21 rooms, adding a two-story library and kitchen wings. Today, Cedar Hill is preserved as the Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, offering visitors a glimpse into the life and legacy of one of America’s most influential figures.

2. Enjoy A Meal at Ooh’s & Aahs

Oohh’s and Aahh’s isn’t just a restaurant—it’s a soul food landmark. Now situated in multiple D.C. locations, it’s where Chef Oji Abbott, a native son with the combined powers of a culinary degree and family-inspired recipes, redefined comfort food for over 20 years. Since opening in 2003, it’s been the go-to spot for fried chicken wings, mac and cheese, and award-winning chicken and waffles. A self-care visit promises more than a meal; you’ll get the sleep of your life after tasting nostalgic flavors you can’t forget.

3. See Rare Essence Perform at The Howard Theather

The Howard Theatre is a crown jewel of D.C.’s U Street, once dubbed “Black Broadway.” Opened in 1910, it became a cultural beacon, hosting luminaries like Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong during its golden era. A revival in 2012 restored its grandeur, blending historic charm with a modern lineup that features underground icons and mainstream stars alike. Its storied stage isn’t just a relic—it’s alive with performances that honor a legacy steeped in jazz, soul, and go-go. For a true taste of D.C.’s rich musical past and present, The Howard Theatre is where the city’s enduring rhythm thrives.

4. Watch A Tiny Desk Concert Or Listen To Go-Go

Tuning into D.C.’s historic R&B radio stations is like stepping into the city’s soul. Stations like 92.3 FM and Magic 102.3 FM have long served as cultural lifelines, amplifying the sounds of go-go, R&B, and soul while championing the voices of D.C.’s Black community. For decades, they’ve been more than just airwaves—they’ve been connective tissue, uniting neighborhoods with Chuck Brown’s iconic drums or Marvin Gaye’s timeless ballads. Whether grooving to go-go classics or catching new talent, these stations honor the city’s rich musical heritage, keeping the pulse of D.C. alive, one song at a time.