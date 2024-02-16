‘I’m not on trial!’: Fani Willis Pushes Back Against Efforts To Disqualify Her From Trump Case

Pool / Pool / Getty Images

Today Fani Willis was called to the stand in Georgia in the hearing to determine whether or not the Fulton County District Attorney will be disqualified from prosecuting former President Donald Trump. Court will reconvene tomorrow and Willis be on the stand once again, being “cross-examined by the district attorney’s office,” CNN reports.

What’s at stake? If the court disqualifies Willis, that would also extend to her entire office as well. Then, “a council that supports prosecuting attorneys in Georgia would find a new attorney to take over who could either proceed with the charges against Trump and 14 others or drop the case altogether.” Essentially, this case could have ramifications that extend to determining Trump’s eligibility to run in this year’s presidential election.

ESSENCE took note of some of the heated moments from today’s courtroom proceedings. In one bombshell, Robin Yeartie, a former friend and coworker of Willis came forward, testifying that special prosecutor Nathan Wade and Willis’ relationship started before he had been hired. Of note, “Yeartie’s testimony directly contradicts statements from Willis and Wade that their personal relationship didn’t begin until after Wade was hired in November 2021.”

During his testimony, Wade said that he did not receive as much payment as the defense alleges. “In 2022 specifically, Fulton County paid roughly $300,000 to his law firm. But Wade said he received roughly $100,00 because the payments were dispersed between the three people who worked at the firm, all of whom had contracts with the Fulton County DA’s office for various reasons.”

Before court adjourned for the day, while on the stand Willis called her former paramour sexist. Facing questioning from Steve Sadow, Trump’s defense attorney, she said, “It’s interesting that we’re here about this money. Mr. Wade is used to women that, as he told me one time: ‘The only thing a woman can do for him is make him a sandwich.’”

“We would have brutal arguments about the fact that I am your equal,” continued Willis. “I don’t need anything from a man — a man is not a plan. A man is a companion. And so there was tension always in our relationship, which is why I would give him his money back. I don’t need anybody to foot my bills. The only man who’s ever foot my bills completely is my daddy.”

During the exchange, Willis proclaimed, “I’m not on trial here.”

Meanwhile in Washington, D.C., the Republican controlled House Judiciary Committee, which is led by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) who is a long-standing ally of Trump and has made numerous attempts to interfere with prosecutions against the former head of state, took to social media as the hearing progressed. On X, the committee openly mocked “the Atlanta prosecutors and suggesting they misused taxpayer money. ‘What tattoo did Nathan Wade get with Fani Willis while on their vacation to Belize?’…‘Were your tax dollars used?’”

Court will resume on Friday, and Ashleigh Merchant, an attorney with the defense team, has indicated “plans to call two more witnesses after that. Cross also said she had three to four witnesses to call tomorrow, which she estimated would take four to five hours.”