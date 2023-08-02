Black Georgia Prosecutor Reports She Is Receiving Racist Threats Over Trump Investigation

The Washington Post/Getty Images

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is in charge of Georgia’s investigation into former President Trump’s alleged efforts to overturn the results of the state’s 2020 election, has received racist threats and warned state officials to “stay alert,” according to CBS News.

Willis shared with colleagues that she received racist hate mail, including emails containing slurs. One of the messages she received last week had a subject line reading, “Fani Willis = Corrupt N*****.” The body of the email said, “You are going to fail, you Jim Crow Democrat wh**e.

Willis said the messages are “pretty typical” and expects to receive more over the next month as the investigation by her office soon comes to an end.

“I took an oath. No one other than the citizens of Fulton County put me in this seat. I have every intention of doing my job. Please make decisions that keep your staff safe,” Willis wrote.

The grand jury assigned to the Trump investigation is expected to decide whether to charge Trump by the end of the month.

The investigation represents more legal trouble for Trump — who has already been indicted on other charges. On Tuesday, the former president was indicted for a third time by a federal grand jury for trying to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election after he lost.

The jury indicted Trump on four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights. This is the third criminal case against the former president.

The Georgia investigation is centered on a phone call Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s secretary of state, following the 2020 election. Trump requested that Raffensperger “find” enough votes to alter the election outcome.

A judge rejected Trump’s bid to end the Georgia inquiry and exclude Willis from future investigations at the start of the week.