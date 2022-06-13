Georgia DA Faces Death Threats Over Election Probe And Young Thug Indictment

Extensive security precautions have been taken to safeguard Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis and her family following the high-profile racketeering indictment of rappers Young Thug, Gunna and alleged members of the Young Slime Life Gang (YSL).

Security measures were also increased to protect Willis due to threats from supporters of former President Donald Trump after she announced a special grand jury would be investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia,

In an interview with WSB-TV in Atlanta, Willis said she has received several death threats, mostly on social media, including one that provided instructions on using public records to find her home and harm her.

“We don’t believe that these threats were directed by anyone that is in the YSL indictment,” said the D.A. “I would say that (threats are coming from) people that are very sympathetic, maybe admirers of YSL and people who are connected with them in some sense.”

She also said that death threats from Trump supporters prompted her to beef up her security. “Oh, it is definitely a significant driver of the heightened security,” she said. “People are angry about that investigation. People are angry about investigations into gangs, so each of those things plays a factor.”

Willis said that despite the threats, she will not back down. “I’m not going to be intimidated from doing it and doing it in the correct fashion and holding people accountable,” she said.