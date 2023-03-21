Home · News

Meet The Black Prosecutors Behind Donald Trump's Latest Legal Troubles

Donald Trump claims he'll be arrested soon thanks to Manhattan D.A. Alvin Bragg. Bragg joins two Black women prosecutors and Howard graduates who have been investigating the former president.
Donald Trump was informed that he may testify before a grand jury this month, which could lead to Trump’s first criminal indictment and the first for any former president, the New York Times reports.

Trump signaled to his troops to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK” in a subsequent tweet about the potential indictment and arrest, which he claimed would be taking place today.

While Trump is prone to hyperbole, to say the least, the latest criminal investigation may be the most likely to succeed against the former president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been leading the investigation, and he joins two other Black prosecutors– NY State Attorney General Letitia James, and Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis– who have investigated Trump’s activity.

Meet the high-profile attorneys and learn more about what they’ve accused Trump of doing.

