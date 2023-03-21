Meet The Black Prosecutors Behind Donald Trump’s Latest Legal Troubles

Donald Trump was informed that he may testify before a grand jury this month, which could lead to Trump’s first criminal indictment and the first for any former president, the New York Times reports.

Trump signaled to his troops to “PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK” in a subsequent tweet about the potential indictment and arrest, which he claimed would be taking place today.

While Trump is prone to hyperbole, to say the least, the latest criminal investigation may be the most likely to succeed against the former president.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has been leading the investigation, and he joins two other Black prosecutors– NY State Attorney General Letitia James, and Fulton County, GA District Attorney Fani Willis– who have investigated Trump’s activity.

Meet the high-profile attorneys and learn more about what they’ve accused Trump of doing.

01 D.A. Alvin Bragg Bragg– a Harlem-raised, Harvard Law-educated attorney– represented Eric Garner’s mother in seeking accountability against the police officers involved in her son’s chokehold death in 2014. He became Manhattan’s first Black district attorney when he was elected in November 2021. Bragg’s office has been investigating the 45th president because of Trump’s possible role in the payment of hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. As the Times reports: “Mr. Bragg is expected to accuse [Trump] of concealing a $130,000 hush-money payment that Michael D. Cohen, Mr. Trump’s lawyer and fixer, made to Ms. Daniels on the eve of the 2016 presidential election. A conviction would be likely to hinge on prosecutors proving that Mr. Trump reimbursed Mr. Cohen and falsified business records when he did so, possibly to hide an election law violation.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 13: Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the sentencing hearing of the Trump Organization at the New York Supreme Court on January 13, 2023 in New York City. A jury last month found the Trump Organization guilty and convicted the organization on charges of conspiracy, criminal tax fraud, falsifying business records, and filing false tax returns in a scheme to defraud the state. The organization was sentenced to pay the maximum fine of $1.6 million dollars. The case is unrelated to the civil case being brought by NY Attorney General Letitia James against the Trump Organization. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

02 Attorney General Letitia James An alum of Howard University School of Law, AG James began her career as a public defender. In 2022, her office sued Trump, his three eldest children, and the Trump Organization for fraud. The lawsuit claims that “the former president inflated his net worth by billions of dollars with the help of his children and the executives named in the filing in order to persuade banks to lend money to the Trump Organization on more favorable terms and to obtain other economic and tax benefits,” ESSENCE previously reported. The civil lawsuit, filed last September in NY’s state Supreme Court, would “make Trump pay $250 million in fines, ban the family from operating any New York businesses in the future, and ban the former president and the Trump Organization from buying commercial real estate in New York for five years.” NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 21: NY Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a press conference at the office of the Attorney General on September 21, 2022 in New York, New York. NY AG James announced today that her office is suing former President Donald J. Trump and his children Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump accusing the family of fraudulent statements of financial conditions to obtain millions in economic benefits. The lawsuit seeks to remove Trump and his children from their roles at their organizations and bans them from future leadership roles in the state of NY and repay $250 million that was illegally obtained. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)