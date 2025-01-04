Congressional Black Caucus Hits Historic Milestone With 62 Members In The 119th Congress

Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Congressional Black Caucus Foundation

On Friday, the 119th United States Congress officially began as new members took the oath of office on Capitol Hill. It was a historic day for Black lawmakers, marked by groundbreaking milestones and a record number of elected officials in Congress.

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC) celebrated its largest membership ever, with 62 Black lawmakers, while the total number of Black lawmakers in Congress has now risen to 67. Five of these lawmakers are Republicans and are not members of the nonpartisan CBC.The CBC held a ceremonial swearing-in Friday morning, ahead of the official oath of office and the start of the new legislative session.

What an honor. Today, I was sworn in as the Chair of @TheBlackCaucus. With 62 members – the largest in our history – I am ready to lead my colleagues in uplifting Black America.



Let’s do this, together. pic.twitter.com/0Ux4yPPjT6 — Yvette D. Clarke for Congress (@VoteYvette) January 3, 2025

For the first time in history, two Black women will serve together in the United States Senate. Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland and Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, both Democrats, made history with their elections.

“I am honored to serve the people of Maryland and am ready to get to work to lower costs, fight for our families, and protect our values,” Alsobrooks shared on X before taking the official oath of office.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 03: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris participates in a ceremonial swearing-in with Sen. Angela Alsobrooks (D-MD) (L) as her daughter Alex (2bd L) looks on at the U.S. Capitol on January 3, 2025 in Washington, DC. The 119th Congress begins its term on Capitol Hill today. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Blunt Rochester echoed her excitement, writing on social media, “Proud to be sworn in as Delaware’s next Senator. Let’s get to work.” Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oaths of office for both Senators.

The CBC also celebrated the election of two Black U.S. House members from Alabama, a historic first for the state. Incumbent Rep. Terri Sewell is now joined by Shomari Figures, representing Alabama’s newly created 2nd Congressional District. This seat was established following a landmark 2022 federal court ruling requiring a second “opportunity district” to give Black voters a fair chance to elect their preferred candidate—a decision upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2023.

UNITED STATES – JANUARY 3: Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del., raises her right hand during her ceremonial swearing-in with Vice President Kamala Harris inside the Old Senate Chamber in the U.S. Capitol on Friday, January 3, 2025. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

The CBC, founded in 1971 with just 13 members—12 men and one woman—has come a long way. Today, the caucus includes notable newcomers like Janelle Bynum, a Democrat from Oregon who became the state’s first Black member of Congress by winning the 5th Congressional District. It also includes seasoned leaders like North Carolina’s Rep. Alma Adams, who is now serving her sixth term, alongside colleagues Don Davis and Valerie Foushee, who are starting their second.

The five Black Republicans in Congress—Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina and Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida, Wesley Hunt of Texas, John James of Michigan and Burgess Owens of Utah—are not members of the CBC. They did not attend the CBC ceremony and have aligned themselves with President-elect Donald Trump, pledging support for his future policies, even some of his more controversial positions.

While the CBC is nonpartisan, its members, particularly Democrats, reiterated their commitment to challenging legislation that threatens equal rights, opportunities, and access for Black Americans and other marginalized communities.