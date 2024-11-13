Black Women In Politics: Janelle Bynum Makes History, Becomes Oregon’s First Black Member Of Congress

Photo: ALYCIA SANDERS

Oregon State House Rep. Janelle Bynum has etched her name in history, securing a landmark victory in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District race. She will become the first Black lawmaker to represent Oregon in Congress.

After a hard-fought battle against Republican incumbent Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Bynum becomes the district’s first Black representative, a significant achievement in an area where Black residents make up just 3% of the population.

Bynum led Chavez-DeRemer 47.8% to 45%, as of Friday holding an edge of over 10,000 votes across a district that spans portions of six counties. This would allow Democrats to reclaim the district, which Chavez-DeRemer, a former Happy Valley Mayor, flipped to Republican control in 2022 after redistricting following the 2020 Census.

Bynum expressed gratitude to her constituents. “I am beyond honored that my neighbors have chosen me to be the next congresswoman for Oregon’s Fifth Congressional District,” she said in a statement after The Oregonian/OregonLive called the race. “My work has always been a love letter to Oregon’s children. I ran for office to make their futures brighter, and I’ll do just that in Washington — for their education, for their reproductive freedoms, for their job opportunities, and so much more.”

At 49, Bynum entered the race with a unique advantage, having twice defeated Chavez-DeRemer in previous state elections. Her campaign gained strong financial support, raising over $1 million more than her opponent, signaling robust local and national backing.

This victory is personal for Bynum, who was born in Washington, D.C.. “As a minority in many rooms, I’m used to having to listen to multiple points of view, and I’m used to having to build consensus,” she told ESSENCE in a recent interview. “Oregon would get someone that is a problem solver, someone who shakes up the status quo.”

Bynum, the daughter of two teachers and one generation removed from segregation, brings a dual commitment to public service and business. She is a wife, mother of three and owner of four McDonald’s franchises in Oregon, blending her dedication to the community with local entrepreneurship.

Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, stretching from the Portland suburbs through the Willamette Valley, across the Cascade Mountains and into the high desert, was the focal point during the election. President Joe Biden carried the district in 2020. Bynum’s campaign resonated with constituents by prioritizing community-based solutions on public safety, education, and economic equity.



With over 543,000 voters in the district—about a third Democrat, a third Republican, and a third non-affiliated—Bynum’s win shows how important swing voters were. While both parties held strong bases, her victory reflects the district’s political divide and boosts Democratic hopes of shifting the balance in Congress.