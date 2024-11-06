Lisa Blunt Rochester Makes History, Will Become Delaware's First Black Female Senator

Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester has joined the rarified ranks of Black women who’ve served in the U.S. Senate in a night of historic firsts. She defeated her Republican opponent Eric Hansen and Independent Mike Katz, reports the Associated Press.

Blunt Rochester, who made history eight years ago when she became the first Black person and first woman to represent Delaware in Congress, was heavily favored to win her Senate race in the reliably blue state. However, her journey from a 54-year-old widow with no experience running a political campaign back in 2016 to the upper echelons of political power in Delaware was far from guaranteed. In earlier remarks, she said she was running not to make history but “to make a difference.”

Blunt Rochester brings a wealth of experience to the Senate having spent the last 8 years in Congress. Blunt Rochester also began her career working in government. She started out in 1989 as an intern working for Tom Carper, who was then-Congressman of Delaware, and later became a constituent relations caseworker for his office. Once Carper was elected Delaware governor, he appointed Blunt Rochester deputy secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services in 1993 and secretary of the Department of Labor in 1998. Carper’s successor, Ruth Ann Minner, appointed Blunt Rochester state personnel director, a position held from 2001-2004. Blunt Rochester continues to be concerned with economic and labor issues and is the founder and co-chair of the Future of Work Caucus in the House.

Some of the priorities she’s pledged to work on in the Senate include creating more good-paying jobs, securing reproductive freedom and protecting health care access.

Blunt Rochester will take office on January 3rd, 2025.