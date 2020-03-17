After multiples cases across the nation, and celebrities like Idris Elba and NBA player Rudy Gobert confirming that they have tested positive for COVID-19, states and cities are cracking down on the spread of the novel coronavirus. In an effort to decrease the number of people who are infected, some cities are effectively shutting down spaces that they consider to be breeding grounds for the illness.

As of March 16h, 4:16 p.m. EST, President Trump has shared guidelines and precautionary measures for the country to follow while we attempt to lessen the spread of COVID-19. Among these tips are: “If you feel sick, stay home,” and “If someone in your household has tested positive for the coronavirus, keep the entire household at home.”

While many are critical of how long the president waited to release a statement such as this, we can find solace in the fact that we are able to take more clear direction from state and local officials.

To keep the masses aware of how to navigate the country as the pandemic continues to spread, ESSENCE is sharing a list of cities and states that have announced concrete ordinances that will limit activity among citizens. It’s important to note that New Jersey and Nevada have effectively shut down casinos as well.

Check out the complete list below. This list will be updated as situations evolve.

Louisiana

Number of COVID-19 cases: 132

Deaths: 2

What authorities are saying: Casinos across the state will be shut down. Schools will be closed to students until April 13, 2020, and it is unclear as to whether or not staff will continue to report to school.

Gatherings of larger than 50 people are not permitted.

Bars and restaurants will only be able to offer food for takeout and delivery.

Childcare centers are still currently open.

.@LouisianaGov “We are asking childcare centers to do a little more like wash hands more often, engage in smaller groups & asking parents to keep children at home if they’re capable.” — Kourtney Williams (@kwilliamstv) March 16, 2020

Los Angeles

Number of COVID-19 cases: 54

Deaths: 1

What authorities are saying: The following establishments are closed: bars/clubs that do not offer food, theaters, sports centers, bowling alleys, arcades, social clubs, gyms, and public schools.

Restaurants will not serve dine-in customers.

Houston

Number of COVID-19 cases: 30 within the area

Deaths: 0

What authorities are saying: Restaurants can only accommodate drive-thru customers, take out, and delivery. All bars and nightclubs will close as of March 17 at 8 a.m. They will remain closed for 15 days.

Events put on or financed by the City of Houston will be canceled through the end of April.

Starting tomorrow at 8am:

1. Restaurants may only offer delivery, take out or drive thru options

2. Bars, nightclubs are closed#COVID19 — Houston Mayor's Office (@houmayor) March 16, 2020

Chicago

Number of COVID-19 cases: 105

Deaths: 0

What authorities are saying: Gatherings can not exceed 50 people. Restaurant dining rooms and bars will close at 9 p.m. tonight.

Gyms and fitness centers, private clubs, theaters, and bowling alleys will be closed to the public. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has shared that the CDC advises that all public events close at 10 p.m.

Dallas

Number of COVID-19 cases: 15

Deaths: 0

What authorities are saying: All Dallas schools are closed “indefinitely.” Bars, gyms, restaurants, and theaters will be closed as of March 17th.

Public and private groups of more than 50 people are banned.

Businesses will technically be closed until March 20th, but Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins wants to have that date pushed back.

New York City

Number of COVID-19 cases: 329

Deaths: 5

What authorities are saying: All schools are closed until April 20, and there’s a chance that they will not reopen this school year. Free meals (breakfast and lunch) will be available to students for the next week.

All entertainment venues, clubs, movie theaters, and small theatre houses have been closed.

Occupancy of restaurants (which are restricted to takeout and delivery only) must remain at 50% or less, or owners will be fined.

