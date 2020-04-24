7 Global Hip-Hop Artists Who Should Be on Your Playlist

Last year, the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Rico Nasty and City Girls dominated U.S. airwaves as women took over hip-hop.
And let’s not forget the femme energy surging through R&B from artists such as Lizzo, H.E.R. and Summer Walker.
But right now we’re talking about a global movement in music that’s brimming with excitement—and these ladies will undoubtedly push hip-hop forward in 2020.
In need of some extra spice in your ear? Add these global artists to your rotation.
01
Cherrie
Swedish-Somali singer–rapper Sherihan “Cherrie” Hersi has been grinding since her debut album, 2016’s Sherihan, which won a Grammi, the Swedish equivalent of the Grammys. Seamlessly fusing genres to create infectious hip-hop and R&B tracks, Cherrie is adding a little more flavor to a country known as an innovator in pop music. She’s collaborated with artists like Stormzy, opened for Jhené Aiko and dropped OG (The Mixtape) in 2019. And now Cherrie is claiming 2020 as the year she goes worldwide.
02
Tiana Major9
A revival of British soul is on the way, thanks to her silky vocals on “Collide.”
03
J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Mr Eazi
Reggaeton and Afropop meet up on “Como Un Bebé.”
04
Ms Banks
With Nicki Minaj’s seal of approval and hits like “Snack” (featuring Kida Kudz) and “Bad B Bop” under her belt, British rapper Ms Banks is more than ready for her close-up. Banks has been busy since the release of her 2018 mixtape The Coldest Winter Ever, following it up with “Hood B----” and teaming up with girl group Little Mix for the chart-topper “Woman Like Me.” She closed out 2019 with The Coldest Winter Ever Pt. 2 and was named one to watch in 2020 by YouTube Music. It’s safe to say that the start of the decade is going to be all about Ms Banks.
05
Karol Conka
The Brazilian rapper pares down her high energy on the jazzier “Fumacé.”
06
Tiwa Savage
Nigeria’s megastar has another banger with “Owo Mi Da.”
07
Stefflon Don
London native Stephanie Victoria Allen, widely known as Stefflon Don, has likely appeared alongside some of your favorite artists. The British-Jamaican performer’s first mixtape, Real Ting, caught our attention with its viral track “16 Shots,” leading to the formation of her own label, 54 London, and a deal with Universal Music. In 2017 she was named Best Female at the Music of Black Origin Awards and was included in XXL’s Freshman Class the following year. She’s hopped on tracks such as “Boasty” with Wiley, Sean Paul and Idris Elba; “Shot & Wine” with Sean Paul; and “Alone” with Halsey and Big Sean, and now she’s gearing up for the release of her debut album.