7 Global Hip-Hop Artists Who Should Be on Your Playlist

Last year, the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Rico Nasty and City Girls dominated U.S. airwaves as women took over hip-hop.

And let’s not forget the femme energy surging through R&B from artists such as Lizzo, H.E.R. and Summer Walker.

But right now we’re talking about a global movement in music that’s brimming with excitement—and these ladies will undoubtedly push hip-hop forward in 2020.

In need of some extra spice in your ear? Add these global artists to your rotation.