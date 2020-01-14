Getty Images

Many of us have had occasions where we were twinning with our bestie with either the same outfit, hairdo, or both. But City Girls have taken hair twinning to the next level on the cover of the first Billboard magazine of the year.

The ladies look stunning, sporting a conjoined infinite ponytail adorned with all the right jewels, and of course, finished with beautifully laid edges. Talk about squad goals. If this issue is all about visions for 2020, then it looks like it’s going to be a good hair year.

Hairstylist Kellon Deryck who created the look for the cover and the looks for the spread inside the magazine said that the concept was “symbolizing unity and sisterhood.” Hair has always been something that brings Black women together. This time it’s literal.

While 2019 was a mix of emotions for the group—JT spent the first ten months of the year in prison, and Yung Miami welcomed an adorable baby girl into the world—2020 has these queens poised for musical greatness (Coachella here they come!).

And they’re expected to make just as much of a splash in the beauty and fashion worlds as they have in the music industry.

Share :