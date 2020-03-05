“I Am No One’s Property”: Megan Thee Stallion Gets Greenlight From Judge To Release New Music

Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion will be releasing new music this Friday after getting the green light from a judge.

The Houston rapper announced Thursday that a judge had ruled in her favor in the latest battle between Megan and her label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, and its CEO, former Major League Baseball player, Carl Crawford.

“FACTS ARE FACTS AND THE FACTS ARE PUBLIC ‼️ I’m extremely pleased that 1501 and Carl Crawford were denied the request to dissolve the Court order and try to stop my music from being released. I will proceed with the release of “SUGA”. On Friday, March 6, to be clear.”

The rapper continued, “I will stand up for myself and won’t allow two men to bully me, I am NO ONES PROPERTY. Y’all are choosing to highlight the issue of music splits…talk about everything else. This has nothing to do with anyone else including JAY-Z, stop deflecting and trying to make this a publicity stunt, I want my rights.”

Megan has been battling her label since sharing claims that 1501 will not allow her to release new music. She revealed on Instagram Live that after signing with Roc Nation, lawyers pointed out that the terms of her contract with 1501 were concerning.

“So when I got with Roc Nation, I got management — real management — and real lawyers. They were like, ‘Do you know that this is in your contract?’ And I was like, ‘Oh, damn, that’s crazy — no, I didn’t know.”

In an interview with Billboard, Crawford denied that 1501 was preventing the rapper from releasing music, “It’s a whole lie. Nothing is true that she said. Me being greedy and taking money from her, that’s crazy. I never tried to take nothing from her. The only thing we ever did was give, give, give.”

However, Complex later revealed details of Megan’s original contract with 1501, which, contrary to what Crawford told Billboard, mentions that 1501 owns the rapper’s masters and reveals that the label takes 30% of profits from live performances with expenses from concerts coming from Megan’s share.

This isn’t the end of Megan’s battle against 1501 and Crawford but we’re certainly happy the rapper is dropping new music this Friday.