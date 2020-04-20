With the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc on our global economy, the CDC and health officials have warned against mass gatherings. Churches, event spaces and restaurants have temporarily closed their doors in accordance with social distancing rules. Unfortunately, that means many couples that were set to tie the knot this spring and summer have been forced to postpone.

New York, which has been considered the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the United States, adjusted their laws to allow marrying couples the convenience of virtual weddings. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced during one of his daily briefings that an executive order was signed to allow couples to file for a marriage license remotely.

NEW: I am issuing an Executive Order allowing New Yorkers to obtain a marriage license remotely and allowing clerks to perform ceremonies via video conference. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) April 18, 2020

“Video marriage ceremonies,” Cuomo said. “There’s now no excuse when the question comes up for marriage. No excuse. You can do it by Zoom.” The standards for conducting a virtual wedding in New York are that “the video conference must allow for direct interaction between the couple and the town or city clerk, the witness or the person to solemnize the marriage.”

The marriage bureaus in New York had been shut down back in March, since they’re not considered essential businesses. This new virtual option will definitely help keep the love going until these couples can say “I do” their way.