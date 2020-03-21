The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on communities across the globe. Here in the US, the Senate recently passed an emergency relief aid bill. Californians have been ordered to stay inside, with exceptions for food and health emergencies. And major brands are adjusting to store closures.
Hollywood has also been affected. Some celebrities, including Idris Elba and two players for the Los Angeles Lakers, have tested positive for COVID-19. And daytime and late-night talks shows have been forced to film without audiences.
Several live events, productions, and new releases have also been postponed, with more events pushing back dates every day. In order to keep track, we’ve put together a list of which shows, films, and live events have been postponed due to the coronavirus.
ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as tips for taking care of yourselves, your families, and your communities.
01
Empire
Filming for the show's final season was reportedly suspended March 14.
Photo by FOX via Getty Images
02
The Talk
The CBS talk show suspended production on March 13. A statement issued via Twitter explained, "In light of the current events,
@TheTalkCBS has decided to suspend production for now. We hope to be back LIVE soon. In the meantime, enjoy some of our favorite episodes starting Mon., 3/16. We can still laugh and share moments. We're in this together."
Photo by Art Streiber/CBS via Getty Images
03
Claws
The hit TNT series has suspended production on its fourth and final season.
TNT
04
Euphoria
HBO has delayed production for season two of its hit drama Euphoria.
HBO
05
Genius: Aretha
We'll have to wait a little longer to see Cynthia Erivo as Aretha Franklin. Disney announced that it would be suspending production on the series for at least three weeks.
Nat Geo/Disney
06
Atlanta
We've waited long enough but, unfortunately, we'll have to wait a little longer for season three of Atlanta. Production on the upcoming season has been suspended.
at FX's "Atlanta Robbin' Season" FYC Event at the Saban Media Center on June 8, 2018 in North Hollywood, California.
07
Pose
FX has halted production on the show's third season.
FX
08
Tamron Hall
The daytime talk show has halted production. Hall took to social media to explain that production has been suspended "as a precaution to keep the team and their families safe."
Photo by Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
09
Stranger Things
Netflix has halted production on a number of projects, including the fourth season of Stranger Things.
Netflix
10
Queen Sugar
The OWN series was set to begin filming its fifth season before production was put on hold.
OWN
11
Snowfall
The Damson Idris-led series was one of many FX shows put on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.
FX
12
Snowpiercer
Production on TNT's new series, based on the film by Bong Joon-ho, has been put on hold.
Photo by Justina Mintz / TNT
13
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier
Disney has suspended production on its upcoming Marvel series, which was shooting in Prague before the pandemic began.
Marvel / Disney
14
The Little Mermaid
Production on Disney's live-action Little Mermaid, which stars Halle Bailey as Ariel, has been put on hold.
Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
15
The Harder They Fall
JAY-Z-produced new film The Harder They Fall, which stars Idris Elba, Laz Alonso, and Jonathan Majors has been put on hold. Elba announced earlier this week that he had tested positive for COVID-19.
Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
16
The Man From Toronto
Sony has put a hold on Kevin Hart and Woody Harrelson's upcoming comedy The Man From Toronto, which was gearing up for production before the outbreak.
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/FilmMagic
17
The Batman
The Batman, which is set to star Robert Pattinson as the titular character and Zoe Kravitz as the iconic Catwoman, has shut down production for two weeks amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Photo by WIktor Szymanowicz/NurPhoto
18
King Richard
Will Smith's King Richard has been postponed due to COVID-19 fears. Smith is set to play Richard Williams, the father of Venus and Serena Williams, in the upcoming drama.
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Will Smith attends the World Premiere of "Bad Boys for Life" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jemal Countess/FilmMagic)
19
Flint Strong
Universal has shuttered production on various projects including Flint Strong, starring Ryan Destiny. The film is based on the 2015 boxing documentary T-Rex, which tells the story of gold medal-winning boxer Claressa “T-Rex” Shields.
Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE
20
Antebellum
Lionsgate has postponed the release of Janelle Monáe-led thriller Antebellum, which was set to be released April 24.
Photo by Matt Kennedy / Lionsgate
21
No Time To Die
No Time to Die, the latest installment in the James Bond franchise, has been postponed until November. The film, starring Daniel Craig, is set to introduce actress Lashana Lynch as the new 007.
Organizers announced earlier this month that SXSW would not go on amid coronavirus concerns. In a press release, organizers explained that they were "exploring options to reschedule the event" and hoped to provide a virtual experience.
SXSW
23
Coachella
Festival organizer Goldenvoice announced earlier this month that Coachella would be postponed due to coronavirus concerns. The festival will now take place in October.
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: <> on April 14, 2019 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)
24
GLAAD Media Awards
This year's GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies in Los Angeles and New York have been canceled. The organization hopes to reschedule its Los Angeles ceremony for a later date.
GLAAD
25
Broccoli City Festival
D.C.'s Broccoli City Festival has been postponed until Sunday, October 4.
Broccoli City Festival
26
Tribeca Film Festival
New York City's Tribeca Film Festival has been postponed. Jane Rosenthal, co-founder and CEO of Tribeca Enterprises, said in a statement, "We are committed to ensuring the health and safety of the public while also supporting our friends, filmmakers and storytellers who look to Tribeca as a platform to showcase their work to audiences. We will be back to you shortly with our plans."
Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
27
Cannes Film Festival
The Cannes Film Festival has been forced to put things on hold amid the pandemic. Several new dates are reportedly being considered.
Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images
28
Met Gala
One of fashion and entertainment's glitziest events, the Met Gala, has been postponed indefinitely.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Billy Porter attends The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )
29
Glastonbury Festival
Organizers behind one of the UK's biggest festivals, Glastonbury, announced earlier this week that the event would be canceled. In a statement issued via social media, organizers said that tickets for this year's festival will be rolled over to next year's.
Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images
30
Ciara's USO Show
Singer Ciara was forced to cancel a USO show in Texas due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images