Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on communities across the globe. Here in the US, the Senate recently passed an emergency relief aid bill. Californians have been ordered to stay inside, with exceptions for food and health emergencies. And major brands are adjusting to store closures.

Hollywood has also been affected. Some celebrities, including Idris Elba and two players for the Los Angeles Lakers, have tested positive for COVID-19. And daytime and late-night talks shows have been forced to film without audiences.

Several live events, productions, and new releases have also been postponed, with more events pushing back dates every day. In order to keep track, we’ve put together a list of which shows, films, and live events have been postponed due to the coronavirus.

ESSENCE is committed to bringing our audience the latest facts about COVID-19 (coronavirus). Our content team is closely monitoring the developing details surrounding the virus via official sources and health care experts, including the World Health Organization (WHO), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). Please continue to refresh ESSENCE’s informational hub for updates on COVID-19, as well as tips for taking care of yourselves, your families, and your communities.