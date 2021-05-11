RHOA’s Falynn Guobadia Issues Statement On Ex-Husband’s Engagement To Porsha Williams, Says She’s ‘Healing’

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours to 48 hours for Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams. Since sharing images of herself with an engagement ring on while cozied up to Simon Guobadia, she has confirmed that they’re in love and engaged, and so has he, after a whirlwind month-long relationship. But one person the public has wanted to hear from in all of this (and no, not Dennis McKinley), is Falynn Guobadia. She has issued a a brief statement on the engagement news of her ex, shared by her reps, that certainly says a lot.

“I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support,” she said. “At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you.”

As previously shared, less than a month ago, Falynn revealed that she and Simon were going their separate ways.

“After two years of marriage and 5 years of friendship, Simon and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” she wrote at the time. “We are deeply thankful for the impact we have made in each other’s lives, as well as the bonds formed with each other’s children. This mutual decision was not made lightly, and despite our current willingness to be transparent, we only ask our friends and supporters to be respectful of our privacy as our family gets through this very difficult period.”

Loading the player...

There was no word on what was behind the split, and Williams made clear that she had nothing to do with that.

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” she wrote in her announcement on Monday night. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

All of these statements surely won’t help to close the book on this matter, especially since Falynn is now saying she and Simon are still technically married. Nevertheless, we hope for both healing and happiness for all parties involved, as that’s what they’re seeking.

As a reminder, Falynn and Simon were married in 2019 but reportedly were together since 2016. They appeared, lovingly, in Season 13 of RHOA and shared no children, though she has three of her own and he has four. Williams recently ended her on-again, off-again engagement to Dennis McKinley in 2020. The two share daughter Pilar Jhena McKinley.