The Best In Black Love This Week

Another week, another opportunity for some of our favorite Black celebrity couples to show off how in love they are — and how good they look together.
A great example is birthday girl Chrissy Lampkin, who turned a whole 5-0 this week with her longtime partner Jim Jones by her side. The couple and their famous friends jet off to Miami for the festivities, which included a pool party and a fête at an upscale lounge called Racket. The quinquagenarian looked stunning as she danced the night away with Jones.
We love to see ageless beauties happy and appreciated by their partners, as Jones planned the celebrations for his love.
They weren’t the only ones enjoying each others company this week, though. See the other beautiful Black couples who shared some laid-back, cute moments with fans.
01
Idris and Sabrina Dhowre Elba
The couple celebrated two years married this week by sharing this sultry photo.
Instagram
02
Lance and Rebecca Gross
The couple looked lovely during their outing, with Lance captioning this image, “Mint Chocolate Chip.”
Instagram
03
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union
The actress shared a behind-the-scenes snap from the couple’s photo shoot for the cover of PEOPLE magazine.
Instagram
04
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir
The colorful pair enjoyed a boat outing in designer threads and diamonds, as usual.
Instagram
05
Eddie and Taj George
Taj George of SWV turned 50 years old this week, and her husband took to social media to celebrate her: “Happy 50th to my beautiful wife @tajgeorge, getting better with time. Happy Birthday my love! #agelessbeauty”
Instagram
06
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker
The couple returned to Todd’s native New York and enjoyed a night out. They looked youthful (so much so, we thought Kandi was her daughter, Riley).
Instagram
07
Halle Berry and Van Hunt
The couple, who made their red carpet debut at the Oscars, showed how enamored they are with each other for fans on the ‘gram.