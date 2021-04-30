The Best In Black Love This Week

Another week, another opportunity for some of our favorite Black celebrity couples to show off how in love they are — and how good they look together.

A great example is birthday girl Chrissy Lampkin, who turned a whole 5-0 this week with her longtime partner Jim Jones by her side. The couple and their famous friends jet off to Miami for the festivities, which included a pool party and a fête at an upscale lounge called Racket. The quinquagenarian looked stunning as she danced the night away with Jones.

We love to see ageless beauties happy and appreciated by their partners, as Jones planned the celebrations for his love.

@magicmirrormiami/Instagram

They weren’t the only ones enjoying each others company this week, though. See the other beautiful Black couples who shared some laid-back, cute moments with fans.