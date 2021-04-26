Black Celebrity Couples In Love And Looking Lovely At The 2021 Oscars

Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

The Academy Awards on Sunday night were certainly a far cry from presentations in the past. The nominees were more diverse than ever, the setup inside the Dolby Theatre was unique with lit up, distanced tables for the nominees, and out of an abundance of caution, there were fewer guests than ever before. Still, it was an eventful night, including on the red carpet. Black couples, including some of our favorites, arrived in style and in love for the 93rd ceremony. Because we love all things Black love, we wanted to give you the rundown on those lovebirds. Check out their arm-in-arm, hand-in-hand arrivals.

01 Leslie Odom Jr. and Nicolette Robinson The talented actor, nominated for his portrayal of Sam Cooke in “One Night in Miami” and for Best Original Song for “Speak Now,” attended the awards looking quite stylish with his wife, Nicolette. Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images 02 Halle Berry and Van Hunt The Oscar winner and her Grammy-winning beau took the love we’ve seen on Instagram to the red carpet. Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images 03 Travon Free and Zaria Simone The couple had a lot to celebrate at the Academy Awards. Not only did Free, who wrote and co-directed the short film “Two Distant Strangers,” win for Best Live Action Short Film, but it was also Simone’s birthday. Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images 04 Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Though Davis didn’t win for her fantastic work in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” she was all smiles (and already an Oscar winner) alongside husband Julius Tennon. Matt Sayles/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images 05 Garrett Bradley and Azikiwe Mohammed Bradley, the director of “Time,” which was nominated for Best Documentary Feature, cozied up on the red carpet with Azikiwe Mohammed. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images 06 Terence Blanchard and Robin Burgess Jazz legend Terence Blanchard, nominated for Best Original Score for his work on “Da 5 Bloods,” matched with his beautiful wife Robin. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images 07 Stacey Walker King and Charles D. King The couple, who helped bring “Judas and the Black Messiah” to life, celebrated the project’s nominations and wins at last night’s awards. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images